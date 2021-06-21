'Bachelor' alum Carly Waddell explains emergency hospital visit

"Bachelor in Paradise" alum Carly Waddell is explaining her emergency trip to the hospital last week.

The reality TV star explained the medical ordeal in a long video on Instagram saying it started when she was at an airport on June 14.

Waddell, 35, said she "started having really bad intestinal cramps" and then the cramps got worse after she boarded the plane.

"When I say really bad, they were what I would compare to contractions," she described. "They were unbelievably bad."

'BACHELOR' STAR CARLY WADDELL RUSHED TO HOSPITAL, IN 'ROUGH SHAPE,' EX EVAN BASS SAYS

"It kept hitting and kept hitting, and I couldn’t breathe anymore," Waddell said. "Then I got super, super hot and super, super nauseous, and I stopped being able to see, stopped being able to hear."

She said she then "passed out" and was taken off the plane and to the hospital.

"I could not stop throwing up. I probably threw up 20 times," Waddell said. She also noted she was dehydrated.

When the doctors and nurses were finally able to get blood, her white blood cell count was "super high," usually signaling an infection.

'BACHELOR' FRANCHISE STAR CARLY WADDELL OPENS UP ABOUT SPLITTING WITH HUSBAND EVAN BASS

"They said it was probably a virus or bacteria that just got me and got me really good," the mother-of-two said.

"They didn’t know what was going on, and I still haven’t gone to the bathroom a week later," she said. "That’s the update, that’s what’s going on, which, I don’t know what’s going on. Nobody actually knows."

Evan Bass, Waddell’s ex-husband, first posted about her hospital visit last week asking for support and well wishes while she recovers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bass and Waddell married in 2017 after getting engaged on Season 3 of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2016. They share daughter Bella, 2, and son Charlie, 1, and split in December 2020.