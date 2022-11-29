Expand / Collapse search
Atlantic City's TidalWave Fest to be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn

The TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City will take place on August 11-13, 2023

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
The headliners for Atlantic City's 2nd annual TidalWave Music Festival have been announced. 

Country singers Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn are headlining the festival. 

Rhett is the singer behind many popular country hits like "Beer Can't Fix" and "Die a Happy Man."

Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks &amp; Dunn are the headliners of the 2023 TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City.  (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Aldean also has a lot of big country songs like "Dirt Road Anthem," "Crazy Town" and "Big Green Tractor." 

Brooks & Dunn are the country duo behind songs like "Neon Moon" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie." 

Among the other performers at the festival are Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, Corey Kent, Cooper Alan, Madeline Edwards, Pillbox Patti, John Morgan and many others. 

Jason Aldean, one of the festivals headliners sings the popular country songs "Dirt Road Anthem," "Crazy Town" and "Big Green Tractor."  (Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The music festival will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Aug. 11-13, 2023, and tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

