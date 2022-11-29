Atlantic City's TidalWave Fest to be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn

The headliners for Atlantic City's 2nd annual TidalWave Music Festival have been announced.

Country singers Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn are headlining the festival.

Rhett is the singer behind many popular country hits like "Beer Can't Fix" and "Die a Happy Man."

Aldean also has a lot of big country songs like "Dirt Road Anthem," "Crazy Town" and "Big Green Tractor."

Brooks & Dunn are the country duo behind songs like "Neon Moon" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

Among the other performers at the festival are Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, Corey Kent, Cooper Alan, Madeline Edwards, Pillbox Patti, John Morgan and many others.

The music festival will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Aug. 11-13, 2023, and tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.