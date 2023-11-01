Atlanta is home to soundstages and filming locations for popular blockbuster movies

When you flick on a high-budget movie or television show with an engaging storyline and great acting, it's easy to miss the surroundings of the stars that make each scene truly unique.

Viewers often assume green screens and special effects are primarily used to create the filming scenes in Hollywood studios. While this is true for various filming aspects, real cities, streets and buildings are used to film in and on.

You may have even visited filming locations of major movies and TV shows with A-list celebrities in the past.

One city in the United States in particular has become a hot spot for filming major motion pictures.

Atlanta, Georgia ranks second, only to Los Angeles, in number of soundstages across the country.

Marvel superhero movies have been filmed in various locations around Atlanta including "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The High Museum of Art was used in Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther," starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira.

Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, walked through the halls of Midtown High School, a real public school in Atlanta, while filming "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The school is highly rated and holds over 1,500 students, grades 9-12, according to its website.

The location was used when Holland was no longer able to keep his true identity as a superhero from his friends and classmates.

A bland looking corner of Piedmont Park in Atlanta is assumed to be just that – though the location couldn't be further from it. The brown and gray seemingly deserted plaza was actually used for a chaotic, shots fired, mess-making scene with Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson while filming "Infinity War."

Every day when a multi-million dollar film isn't in its production stages, Piedmont Park is a popular location for Atlanta residents and tourists alike. Families or individuals can walk along the park sidewalks that mirror a small scale Central Park in New York City, visit the dog park, participate in recreational group sports and more.

"The Hunger Games" was also filmed in Atlanta. The Swan House, which is part of the Atlanta History Center, became President Coriolanus Snow's mansion for multiple movies in the "Hunger Games" franchise.

Emily Inman, wife to the heir of a large cotton brokerage fortune, according to the Swan House site, was the owner of the home up until her death in 1965. The following year, the Atlanta Historical Society purchased the home, most of the items within and opened the building and the grounds to the public beginning in 1967.

The hit sci-fi show "Stranger Things" takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins. Many of the Hawkins scenes are filmed in Jackson, Georgia, about 50 miles outside Atlanta.

The popular series, "The Vampire Diaries," was set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, a town flooded with supernatural creatures, including the Salvatore brothers. The show was actually filmed most often in Covington, Georgia, about 35 miles outside Atlanta.

In Covington, you can tour the characters' homes and a primary hangout spot featured on the show, Mystic Grill. The restaurant is very real and features southern style menu items like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and more.

Other shows filmed in Georgia include the HBO miniseries "Sharp Objects," which was filmed in Barnesville, and "The Walking Dead" which was largely filmed in Senoia.

You can tour these locations and more a number of ways.

In Atlanta, find a local bus tour that makes stops at each of the filming areas for photo opportunities and scene discussion. Walk in and dine at Mystic Grill or make a reservation for a larger group.

