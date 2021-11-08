Astroworld: Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner speak out on Travis Scott concert tragedy: 'Absolutely heartbroken'

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have broken their silence on the Astroworld tragedy.

During Travis Scott's Friday night performance at the Houston, Texas music festival, eight people from ages 14-27 died in what officials are calling a "mass casualty incident." A criminal investigation is underway.

Kardashian, who is sister to Kylie Jenner, the mother of Scott's daughter Stormi and a second yet-to-be-born child, took to Twitter on Monday evening to address the ordeal. Her statement comes nearly three days after the first injuries were reported at the concert.

"Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld," she wrote on social media. "Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy."

In a follow-up tweet, she added: "We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing - as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

Kardashian, 41, isn't the first member of her famous family to address the tragedy, as Kylie spoke out on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events," Kylie wrote in her statement. "And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

She added: "I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Their sister Kendall, 26, also released a statement on Monday night via her Instagram Story.

"I'm still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld," she wrote. "I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved."

She continued: "Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."

The star previously shared a photo from the event but has since deleted the post, which garnered backlash when she changed the caption after the incident. After the tragedy on Friday night, Jenner updated the caption and simply put a mountain top emoji in reference to the rapper's stage called Utopia Mountain. At the time, users in the comment section quickly called out the runway star for even keeping the photo on her page in light of the loss of life.

Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, released his own statement on Saturday morning.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he tweeted.

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need," Scott continued. He concluded by thanking the first responders on the scene.

Fox News has reached out to reps for the Kardashian family for further comment.