Ashton Kutcher shares update on his 'rare' vasculitis episode

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ashton Kutcher is moving on.

The actor, 44, took to Twitter to address the vasculitis episode he suffered three years ago. The autoimmune disease left Kutcher temporarily unable to walk, hear or see.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/chatter/whatever out there," he began on Twitter. "Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on."

He concluded: "See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn."

ASHTON KUTCHER'S VASCULITIS, A RARE AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER: WHAT IS IT?

Kutcher first revealed his health diagnosis on a new episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" that aired Monday.

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," Kutcher revealed in a preview clip for the episode. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," Kutcher continued. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During the episode, Kutcher was seen in the jungles of Costa Rica with host Bear Grylls. Grylls commented on Kutcher’s "strong and resilient" nature and the "That '70s Show" star said he is "lucky to be alive."

"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?" Kutcher said. "You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels. The "rare" autoimmune disease "can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can result in organ and tissue damage," according to the Mayo Clinic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kutcher was in good spirits Monday night as he and his wife, Mila Kunis, attended "Ping Pong 4 Purpose" at Dodger stadium. The charity event, hosted by Rob Lowe, is an annual event to help raise awareness for Clayton Kershaw's charity, Kershaw’s Challenge.

According to the organization's website, the challenge was founded in 2011 to "serve vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic."