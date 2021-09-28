Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted enjoying a bike ride while wearing medical boot

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted out with a group of friends on an electric bike ride while wearing a medical boot.

The former governor of California was joined by two friends including actor Ralf Moeller. Schwarzenegger was dressed in a blue zip-up jacket paired with grey shorts.

He accessorized his athletic outfit with Adidas tennis shoes and black sunglasses.

It's unclear as to why he was wearing the medical boot. A rep for Schwarzenegger did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Last month, Schwarzenegger made headlines when he called mask-averse Americans "schmucks" and said, "screw your freedom," to those seeking to terminate COVID-19 mandates.

"People should know there is a virus here," Schwarzenegger said during an interview, which he also shared on his social media accounts . "It kills people, and the only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.'"

"No, screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y and Z.’ When you infect other people, that is when it gets serious," the former governor added at the time.

Schwarzenegger, who was seen maskless chomping on a cigar for an outing not long after his statements, later acknowledged his poor delivery but stood by his comments.

"I’ll admit, calling people schmucks and saying ‘Screw your freedom’ was a little much," he wrote in an op-ed for The Atlantic.

The actor explained that his passion for "keeping America great" sometimes leads him to lose his "temper."