Anthony Michael Hall apologizes for expletive-filled tirade towards hotel pool guests

Anthony Michael Hall has issued an apology after a recent outburst at a hotel pool.

"I am deeply sorry for my words and actions and ask for forgiveness from anyone who I may have offended," Hall said.

TMZ reports that the 52-year old actor was at an Austin, Texas, hotel pool with his wife and his assistant on Wednesday and they brought portable speaker with them.

In video footage obtained by the celebrity news site, Hall can be seen speaking with several other patrons, repeatedly flipping them off, calling them "disrespectful" and telling them they're "full of s--t."

Hall was allegedly blasting music and cursing in front of children, prompting someone to ask him to reconsider his behavior, which led to the confrontation, according to TMZ.

At one point, Hall refers to one of the patrons as Rosie O'Donnell and splashes water toward another.

Hotel security was reportedly called, resulting in Hall leaving the area. Police were not called.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the "Breakfast Club" star issued an apology.

"As a result of a misunderstanding and miscommunication between myself and some hotel guests, the situation needlessly and regrettably escalated," the actor said.

Hall has been accused of poor behavior on a number of occasions, including being arrested in 2011 for disturbing the peace and in 2016 was charged with assault after allegedly pushing down a neighbor, resulting in them breaking their wrist.

He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to probation.