Anthony Bourdain’s ex-wife Ottavia Busia speaks out in ‘Roadrunner’: ‘I should have kept an eye on him more’

Anthony Bourdain’s ex-wife is speaking out in a new touching documentary.

The film, titled "Roadrunner," focuses on the world-renowned chef, who took his life in 2018 at age 61 in France.

The movie, directed by Morgan Neville, premieres in theaters on Friday. It's the first time that audiences will hear Ottavia Busia speak candidly about her relationship with the late star.

It’s also the first time many of those close to Bourdain discussed his life – and death.

The jiu-jitsu pro was first introduced to Bourdain by chef Eric Ripert, People magazine reported. They were married in 2007 but separated in 2016. According to the outlet, the two never formally divorced but dated other people as they co-parented their daughter Ariane, now 14.

"I thought he was going to be this bad boy – a little bit arrogant and not what I was expecting but endearing nonetheless," Busia recalled, as quoted by the outlet.

While the "Parts Unknown" star wasn’t sure he’d be a great dad, Busia said his outlook changed when their daughter was born.

"Any doubts I may have had dissipated when I realized how happy he was that he was going to be a father," she said in the film.

But things became complicated for the family. Bourdain traveled for 250 days out of the year. The frequent travels eventually took a toll on the marriage.

"It always seemed like what he wanted was this idyllic picture of family and ordinary life but then when he got it, I don’t know if he was… I don’t know," Busia admitted, as quoted by the outlet. "After a while maybe that wasn’t enough anymore."

While many saw Bourdain as someone who had an insatiable hunger for life, there’s no doubt something had changed within him.

"He was not the same person," said Busia about their dynamic post-separation. "Something changed and became really heavy but he started going to therapy at a certain point and I thought, ‘I can take a step back. I don’t have to be like, you know, always so worried about him.'"

Busia became tearful in the film.

"I feel like that is something that I will always… I should have kept an eye on him more," she said.

Busia said this will most likely be the last time she’ll speak about Bourdain again. Today, she wants to focus on honoring his life and raising their daughter.\

"I want to remember when we were together, all the amazing things that we’d done and the amazing person he was," she said.

Neville previously told The Associated Press that it was difficult addressing the final chapter of Bourdain’s life.

"The way I came to think of it is: Tony was an ultimate searcher and a seeker," Neville told the outlet. "But if you are really always seeking and always curious, then you can get lost. He had this tattoo that he got late in life that said in Greek ‘I am certain of nothing.’ That sounds very Zen, but it’s also a little sad."

"If you’re truly certain of nothing and always looking for something, it means you’re leaving everything behind at every moment," he shared. "I think for Tony, that rootless ultimately disconnected him from the things he should be certain about, like the love of people around him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.