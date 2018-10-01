Anne Hathaway wishes 'Queen Eternal' Julie Andrews a happy birthday in Instagram post

Anne Hathaway is bowing down to the queen.

The star, 35, paid tribute to Julie Andrews on Monday, when the legendary actress turned 83.

Hathaway marked the occasion by posting a photo of her co-star from the 2001 movie “The Princess Diaries” on Instagram, where she spoke about the importance of several virtues.

“The importance of grace; The knowledge that power is nothing without respect; Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility Always, To everyone, (No exceptions); The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden; How far choosing gratitude can get you…” she wrote. Hathaway added, “If I know anything about any of this, It’s because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning.”

The “Ocean’s 8” actress concluded the post with a birthday wish.

“Happy Birthday Julie, Queen Eternal. All my love, Annie,” she wrote.

In “The Princess Diaries,” Hathaway played a San Francisco teenager who undergoes “princess lessons” after she finds out she’s actually the princess of Genovia, a fictional Monaco-esque country. Andrews played her grandmother, Queen Clarisse.

The two stars later teamed up for a 2004 sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.”