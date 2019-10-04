Anna Quayle, ‘Grange Hill’ and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ star dead at 86

"Grange Hill" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" actress Anna Quayle has died at 86.

The actress, who was known for playing Ms Monroe in the hit BBC children's TV series, died after suffering from Lewy body dementia.

She appeared in 85 episodes of "Grange Hill" from 1990-1994 and appeared in the 1967 James Bond spoof film "Casino Royal."

Anna also appeared with the Beatles in their smash-hit 1964 film "A Hard Day's Night."

THE MUFFS SINGER KIM SHATTUCK DEAD AT 56

She played a woman who recognizes John Lennon when he goes undercover.

In 1968, she won a place in children's hearts with her role as Baroness Bomburst in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

The actress gave a memorable rendition of the song "Chu-Chi Face" with the Baron, played by Gert Fröbe.

Her last credited TV role was in the "Adams Family Tree TV" show in 1999.

JESSYE NORMAN, OPERA LEGEND, DEAD AT 74

Anna was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2012.

She married in 1976 and had one daughter, Katy.

Anna's family just confirmed that she died on August 16.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.