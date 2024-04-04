Anna Paquin walks red carpet with a cane as health problems cause mobility issues: 'Hasn't been easy'

Anna Paquin used a cane while walking the red carpet with husband Stephen Moyer for a New York film premiere.

Paquin, who was at the premiere of her new film, "A Bit of Light," Wednesday, revealed to People magazine her undisclosed health struggle "hasn’t been easy."

In addition to needing a cane to get around, she has also had impaired speech but is "hopefully" going to make a full recovery, according to People, citing a source.

Reps for Paquin, 41, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In the film directed by Moyer, Paquin stars as an alcoholic mother who loses custody of her children.

"Not everyone ends up having the journey with motherhood that they have hoped or had planned," Paquin told People of her character Ella, who is forced to move back in with her father after temporarily giving up custody of her daughters.

"We're all flawed and imperfect, and Ella is kind of, on some level, repeating some sort of familial patterns as far as stuffing feelings down.

"It's very relatable because there's so many ways that people can get in their own way or sort of learn to cope with trauma."

Paquin said her director husband, whom she met when the two starred together on HBO’s "True Blood" in 2008, is her "favorite person to play with."

"I'm not sentimental when it comes to work," Paquin joked, saying she wouldn’t work with him if she didn’t think he was a great director.

Though she’s likely most famous for her role as Sookie Stackhouse in the hit vampire drama, the 41-year-old mother of two added that independent films like "A Bit of Light" have always been her "first love."

"That's how I entered the film industry," she said. "I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth."

In 1994, the actress won an Oscar for her role as Holly Hunter’s daughter in "The Piano."

"A Bit of Light" premieres in theaters Friday.