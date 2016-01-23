Anna Duggar blogs about visiting husband in rehab, 2015 being a 'difficult' year

Anna Duggar is relying on her faith for guidance.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old "19 Kids and Counting" star penned a personal message on the Duggar family blog, detailing her recent visit to the rehabilitation center in Rockford, Illinois, where her husband, Josh Duggar, is currently in treatment.

"Many have asked how I am doing. So many have asked that its actually humbling and touching," she began. "2015 was the most difficult year of my life. Yet, amazingly I've found that in my own life crisis God has drawn near to me ("He's near to the brokenhearted" Psalms 34:18) and my faith has been more precious to me than ever before."

Anna explained that she "just recently" visited Josh, as "it was an important step on a long difficult road."

For Anna, 2015 was filled with marital drama as she learned Josh had been unfaithful to her -- he confessed his infidelity following the Ashley Madison data breach -- and had a "pornography addiction." The scandal came just a few months after he admitted to molesting five minor girls, including four of his sisters, when he was a teenager.

"I want to thank all of you for your prayers and your messages of hope," Anna continued, reiterating her gratefulness for the constant support. "I can never express how your kindness and prayers have brought encouragement when I needed it most -- outpacing the grief and discouragement at every turn. I trust that God will continue to show His love and tenderness toward us and bring beauty from ashes -- somehow -- as only He can do. Please continue to pray for me, Josh and our children."

As ET previously reported, Josh, 27, checked into the faith-based rehab facility in August. Since then, he and Anna have been working on rekindling their romance by writing love letters to each other.

"Anna is planning on getting back together with Josh, that's just how it goes," a source close to the Duggar family told ET. "The family was taught to have a new level of forgiveness towards Josh."

In an episode of TLC's "Jill and Jessa: Counting On" that aired last month, Anna opened up about Josh's scandals, admitting that she was aware of the molestation allegations long before they hit the press, but was completely shocked by his cheating.

"It felt like a bad dream," she explained. "I think it is such a betrayal for a spouse to go through what we're walking through. It was hard. It was hard to realize it was such a public thing."

