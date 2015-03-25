Angie Everhart reveals she has thyroid cancer

Former supermodel Angie Everhart has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and she will undergo surgery to remove the organ today, her rep revealed to Extra.

The 43-year-old beauty, who may be best known for her appearance in Sports Illustrated’s coveted swimsuit issue, opened up about her health after rumors began surfacing that she was having medical problems.

"Word has been trickling out about [Everhart’s] health," the rep told "Extra" ... "She wants to set the record straight by letting everyone know that it is true that she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, however, the prognosis is very good."

Her rep added the mother of one hopes to "encourage people to learn about cancer prevention, its signs and treatment immediately.”

The butterfly-shaped thyroid gland, in the front of one's neck beneath the voice box, produces hormones that regulates how the body uses energy. Thyroid cancer occurs when abnormal cells multiply haphazardly, amassing into a malignant tumor.

The disease is three times more likely to afflict women.

Everhart’s rep said she hopes to be back to “her mommy duties” in a few weeks.