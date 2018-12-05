Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh to co-host 2019 Golden Globe Awards

A month before the 2019 Golden Globes and a day before nominations are announced, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg and "Killing Eve"’s Sandra Oh have been named co-hosts for the Jan. 6 ceremony.

This is only the second time the Golden Globes has been hosted by a duo, following the three-year stint of Samberg’s former "Saturday Night Live" colleagues Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Samberg was the obvious choice to host the awards. He is a Golden Globe winner for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and the series, also a Golden Globe recipient for best comedy-musical, launches on NBC Jan. 10, four days after the Globes. Additionally, Samberg, who has plenty of live TV experience from his years on "Saturday Night Live," has hosted major awards shows before — he emceed the 2015 Primetime Emmys for Fox, where "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" aired for five seasons., as well as the 2013 Independent Spirit Awards.

Samberg and Oh did a test run as co-presenters at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September, which aired on NBC. They did a bit together that drew laughs.

Samberg and Oh have something in common — they both won Golden Globes in the first year their primetime series were eligible — Samberg in 2014 when then-freshman "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was named best comedy-musical series, and Oh in 2006 for ABC’s "Grey’s Anatomy."

Oh is now riding high on the critical and ratings success of her new series, BBC America’s "Killing Eve."

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

NBC, the TV home of the Golden Globe Awards for the past 23 years, did not officially become the network for the 2019 awards until September when it closed a new eight-year deal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions to keep the show.

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

Added Mike Mahan, Executive Producer and CEO, dick clark productions. “This innovative pairing sets the perfect tone for the most entertaining awards celebration of the year.”

The Golden Globes had aired without a host for decades until NBC in 2010 tapped Ricky Gervais for the job. Since then, he has hosted four times, Fey and Poehler three times, with NBC’s late-night stars Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers taking turns the last two years. Oh is the first person of color to emcee the show.

In most cases when a ceremony has two hosts, they are longtime friends or an onscreen duo — or both — like Fey and Poehler at the Globes, Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin at the Oscars and Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Primetime Emmys.

“Assembling” a hosting team is a riskier proposition as evident by the much-maligned team-up of Anne Hathaway and James Franco at the Oscars though Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce received good marks for their Emmy emceeing stint.

The 75th Golden Globes in January drew 19 million viewers and a 5.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic (Live+Same Day). That was down slightly from the 2017 show to a six-year demo low, but still ranked as the most watched awards show since the Oscars.

The three-hour 76th Golden Gloves ceremony will air live coast to coast on NBC from the Beverly Hills Hotel at 8 PM.

Meher Tatna is President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Allen Shapiro, Executive Chairman of dick clark productions, Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions, will serve as executive producers.

Oh co-executive produces "Killing Eve" and stars as Eve Polastri, an MI5 officer who hunts down and becomes entangled with a cold-blooded female assassin, earning a lead actress in a drama series nomination this year. Previously, Oh starred as Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s "Grey’s Anatomy," for which she also received five Emmy nominations.

For his work on "SNL," Samberg earned an Emmy Award and six additional nominations. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," on which he stars as Detective Jake Peralta, was canceled by Fox in May after five seasons. NBC picked it up a few days later.