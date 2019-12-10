Andy Dick sentenced to 14 days in jail for sexual battery case: report

Andy Dick was sentenced to 14 days in jail -- stemming from his 2018 sexual battery case -- but was released after serving one day, according to a new report.

Dick, 53, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery in the incident, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, a judge ordered the comedian to complete community service, but he allegedly failed to complete it, which led to his two-week jail sentence.

Per TMZ, he reportedly checked in on Friday and was already checked out by Saturday due to jail overcrowding.

In July 2018, Dick was charged for allegedly groping a woman in Los Angeles.

The woman claimed that Dick grabbed her butt twice as he walked past her on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time, citing law enforcement sources. He also allegedly made lewd comments. The news came months after Dick's wife, Lina Sved, claimed he'd started drinking again and filed a restraining order against him, according to the gossip site.

Dick still faces other legal problems. In October, he was arraigned on a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery after he allegedly groped a driver from a ride-hailing service. He has pleaded not guilty.

Los Angeles County prosecutors alleged that he groped a driver in West Hollywood on April 12, 2018. He is accused of reaching over and grabbing the driver’s crotch. The driver reportedly filed a police report with the L.A. County Sheriff soon after.

A rep for the comedian did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment

