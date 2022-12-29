Andy Cohen accuses James Corden of copying his 'Watch What Happens Live' set

Andy Cohen called out James Corden for copying his "Watch What Happens Live" set in a new interview.

Cohen, 54, has been hosting the Bravo late night show since 2009, while Corden is ending his run as the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show" in 2023. Cohen compared the two show sets during Tuesday's "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast.

"I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late night talk show is, and I would argue that ‘Watch What Happens Live’ redefined what the late night talk show is," Cohen said.

RYAN SEACREST APPLAUDS CNN'S DECISION TO DECISION TO LIMIT ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION AFTER ANDY COHEN'S NEW YEAR'S EVE INSULT

"And it was the first bar on late night, [then] James Corden got a bar."

Cohen continued: "James Corden kind of wound up…"

"Ripping off your set?" Bozzi added.

"There you go," Cohen responded. "I am so glad we’re still going. That [the show] is, like, great, copy my set … go with God."

A representative for Corden did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cohen also revealed he's felt left out of the late night show scene in the past.

"I don’t feel totally part of the group, and I have been on late night TV for 13 years," the TV personality noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Years ago, there was a big photo shoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late night talk show hosts and they left me out of it, but they added in James Corden, who wasn’t even on the air yet, and Trevor Noah, who had just started."

Years later, Vanity Fair's editor ended up apologizing to the host.

"Graydon [Carter] later said, 'You know what? You were right — you should’ve been in that,'" Cohen recalled.

On top of Cohen's career as a TV host, he has also served as a producer on several shows.

Cohen produced "Top Chef" for a handful of seasons, along with "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List." He's best known for his work with the "Real Housewives" franchise on Bravo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP