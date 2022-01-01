CNN's Anderson Cooper uncomfortable as Andy Cohen savages Bill de Blasio to welcome in 2022

CNN’s New Year celebrations took an awkward turn after talk show host Andy Cohen began voicing his opinion on former New York mayor Bill de Blasio.

This year, shortly after the Times Square ball dropped at midnight on Saturday, Eric Adams was sworn in as New York City mayor, replacing de Blasio after two tumultuous terms.

De Blasio has faced heavy criticism from both sides of the aisle on a multitude of issues, including over the rise in violent crime and stringent COVID-19 policies under his City Hall. A seemingly inebriated Cohen was among those gleeful to see His Honor exit office, mocking him for "his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York."

"The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So sayonara sucker! 2022! It’s a new year, because guess what? I have a feeling I’m going to be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at, dancing as the city comes apart? You!" Cohen rambled.

CNN anchor and co-host Anderson Cooper appeared alternately amused and uncomfortable as he attempted several times to stop Cohen from going off.

"Don’t go on a rant!" Cooper said. "Is this how you want to start the new year?"

De Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, drew derision last year as well after they danced onstage in a mostly empty Times Square. Various people criticized the image since most of the city was told to stay inside and socially distance instead of attending the annual Times Square event.

Cohen had a similar outburst at the time, shouting "Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!"

Cohen alluded to his comments on Saturday, tweeting "good morning! Um, I was a bit overserved last night…"

De Blasio also faced a scathing critique from the Wall Street Journal this week as the editorial board listed his leaving office as a reason to celebrate the new year.

"Everything in the city is worse than Mr. de Blasio found it," the board wrote.

