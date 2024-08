Lionel Richie has a few words of wisdom to share with Carrie Underwood, as she prepares to take Katy Perry’s seat on the "American Idol" judging panel.

When Fox News Digital asked Richie, during a Grammy Museum’s special event, how he thinks Underwood would be a different judge than Perry, he replied, "Everyone is different than Katy."

Richie explained the one thing he doesn’t want Underwood to do is to try to be like Perry — since everyone brings something different to the panel.

"There's only one Katy… let me just make that statement clear," Richie told Fox News Digital during the Grammy Museum’s special screening of "The Greatest Night in Pop."

"I want Carrie to come in and find her person out there, her person. I'm very happy they got Carrie, because… we want someone who is going to bring their light to the table."

Underwood won the fourth season of the popular singing competition show "American Idol," in 2005.

In 2018, Underwood narrated the opening sequence, and the following year she served as a guest adviser.

The "All Night Long" singer added that he’s ecstatic to have the former "American Idol" winner on board and said Underwood is "the perfect fit."



"Carrie understands this better than anyone. She came from here. This is where she started… So, we welcome her… Her addition to this show is going to be amazing," Richie continued.

The "Before He Cheats" singer will join Richie and country star Luke Bryan on the judging panel for the new season of "American Idol." Auditions are set to begin on Aug. 12.



"She knows exactly what this navigation is all about… She'll be able to mentor all the way through and even to the point of the winners," Richie remarked.

Richie also told Fox News Digital how it felt to have "The Greatest Night in Pop" nominated for an Emmy.

The documentary chronicles the massive undertaking to assemble the world’s most impressive supergroup in a world before cell phones and email.

That group of artists — led by the song’s co-writers and two of the most significant musicians of the 20th century, Richie and Michael Jackson — came from different worlds but united to record "We Are the World," on Jan. 28, 1985.

"The Greatest Night in Pop" is nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special and Richie couldn’t have been more thrilled about the project’s accomplishment.

"To be able to show this now so that the world can see what went on behind the scenes, I'm just so happy," Richie said to Fox News Digital.