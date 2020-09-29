As streaming services continue to compete with one another for supremacy, Halloween is proving to be a fun way for apps like Amazon Prime Video to entice new users.

With people flocking to their TVs in order to get in the holiday spirit with some binge-able and scary TV and movies, the app is giving those with an Amazon Prime subscription a good reason to choose it over its competitors.

Those looking for a family-friendly Halloween show can stream “Bug Diaries Halloween Special.” However, those looking for a real scare can tune into original horror pictures like “Black Box,” “The Lie,” “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne."

But, if you’re the type who shies away from scary things, movies like “A Knight's Tale” and “The Departed” are coming this month as well.

To help dedicated horror, TV and movie fans plan their holiday month, below is a rundown of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020:

October 1

Movies

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight's Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

Series

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

October 2

Specials

Bug Diaries Halloween Special - Amazon Original Special

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 - Amazon Original Special

October 6

Movies

Black Box - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Lie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Series

Mr. Robot: Season 4

October 8

Movies

Archive (2020)

October 9

Movies

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Series

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers - Amazon Original Series

October 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

October 13

Movies

Evil Eye - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Nocturne - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

October 14

Movies

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

October 15

Movies

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

October 16

Movies

Time - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Special

What the Constitution Means to Me - Amazon Original Special

October 21

Movies

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

October 23

Series

Mirzapur - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

October 26

Movies

What To Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

October 27

Movies

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

October 29

Movies

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

October 30

Series

Truth Seekers - Amazon Original Series: Season 1