Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020
Movies like 'The Craft' and 'Black Box' drop just in time for Halloween
As streaming services continue to compete with one another for supremacy, Halloween is proving to be a fun way for apps like Amazon Prime Video to entice new users.
With people flocking to their TVs in order to get in the holiday spirit with some binge-able and scary TV and movies, the app is giving those with an Amazon Prime subscription a good reason to choose it over its competitors.
Those looking for a family-friendly Halloween show can stream “Bug Diaries Halloween Special.” However, those looking for a real scare can tune into original horror pictures like “Black Box,” “The Lie,” “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne."
But, if you’re the type who shies away from scary things, movies like “A Knight's Tale” and “The Departed” are coming this month as well.
EVERYTHING COMING TO AND LEAVING NETFLIX IN OCTOBER 2020
To help dedicated horror, TV and movie fans plan their holiday month, below is a rundown of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020:
October 1
Movies
30 Days Of Night (2007)
A Knight's Tale (2001)
Battlefield Earth (2000)
Blood Ties (2014)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
Eight Millimeter (1999)
Funny Girl (1968)
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Guess Who (2005)
Joe (2014)
John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)
Killers (2010)
Kindred Spirits (2020)
La Sucursal (2019)
Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Mud (2013)
National Security (2003)
Next Level (2019)
Noose For A Gunman (1960)
Nurse (2014)
Quantum Of Solace (2008)
Raging Bull (1980)
Señorita Justice (2004)
Southside With You (2016)
Spaceballs (1987)
Species (1995)
Thanks For Sharing (2013)
The Big Hit (1998)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The Departed (2006)
The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)
The Grudge 3 (2009)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Mothman Prophecies (2002)
The Pianist (2003)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)
‘MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL'S' CAROLINE AARON ON WHAT A ‘CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM’ GUEST ROLE WITH LARRY DAVID IS LIKE
Series
1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)
40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)
Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)
The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)
Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
October 2
Specials
Bug Diaries Halloween Special - Amazon Original Special
Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 - Amazon Original Special
October 6
Movies
Black Box - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
The Lie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
The Transporter Refueled (2015)
Series
Mr. Robot: Season 4
October 8
Movies
Archive (2020)
October 9
Movies
Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)
Series
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers - Amazon Original Series
October 10
Movies
Jack And Jill (2011)
October 13
Movies
Evil Eye - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Nocturne - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
October 14
Movies
A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)
October 15
Movies
Halal Love Story (2020)
Playing With Fire (2019)
October 16
Movies
Time - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Special
What the Constitution Means to Me - Amazon Original Special
October 21
Movies
Cyrano, My Love (2019)
October 23
Series
Mirzapur - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
October 26
Movies
What To Expect When You're Expecting (2012)
October 27
Movies
Battle Los Angeles (2011)
October 29
Movies
Soorarai Pottru (2020)
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
October 30
Series
Truth Seekers - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
October 31
Movies
I'll See You In My Dreams (2015)