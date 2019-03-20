Allison Mack is in 'active plea negotiations' to avoid trial for alleged involvement in NXIVM sex cult

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack along with two other defendants swept up in the alleged sex trafficking conspiracy by the self-help group, that many call a cult, NXIVM may avoid their respective trials next month thanks to a plea deal.

It was revealed in court that Mack and the others are in “active plea negotiations” as a fourth defendant, NXIVM co-founder and alleged ringleader of the cult, Keith Raniere, appeared in court to plead not guilty to child pornography charges related to the case.

Mack is best known for her long-running role on the superhero TV show about the early days of Clark Kent’s life. However, it was previously reported that she was heavily involved in the NXIVM organization. Mack allegedly got involved with the organization when she was unhappy with her acting career. She reportedly rose in the ranks to become a key player in its activities, which allegedly included branding its members and finding sex slaves for Raniere.

Mack is currently on pretrial house arrest at her parent’s home in Los Alamitos, Calif., on a $5 million bond. However, next month she’s expected to travel to New York to stand trial, unless she’s able to make a plea deal.

Additionally, defense attorney Mark Geragos said that his client, Seagram liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman, will be asking for a separate trial on charges she bank-rolled the Albany-based group that has been compared to a cult. Bronfman and Mack have previously denied the charges.

“We don't need to be the collateral damage," Geragos said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.