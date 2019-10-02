Alison Sweeney to star in Blake Shelton-produced Hallmark Christmas sequel: report

Alison Sweeney and Blake Shelton are teaming up on a new project that is sure to spread some holiday cheer.

Sweeney, 43, has reportedly been cast in the starring role for Shelton's "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas" Hallmark movie, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Per the outlet, Sweeney will star as Katherine, alongside Lucas Bryant -- from Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." -- who will play her character's love interest, Jack.

The Shelton-produced movie reportedly follows Katherine, a recent widow, and her son, Will, as they return to her hometown of Virginia to spend Christmas with family. On the train, Katherine meets Jack, a veteran, on his own holiday journey. The pair end up parting ways, "only to discover they had the same destination."

"While volunteering for the local Christmas dance, a fundraiser for military families, the two grow closer," Entertainment Tonight reports. "But Katherine struggles to move on from her late husband and Jack is focused on a mysterious mission that brought him to town. As Christmas nears, the two learn of a hidden connection that may be the Christmas miracle they were looking for."

The upcoming holiday film is a sequel to the 43-year-old "Voice" coach's 2018 Hallmark movie, "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas," which starred Josh Henderson and Megan Park. It was based on Shelton's 2012 hit, "Time for Me to Come Home."

The country crooner collaborated with his mom, Dorothy Shackleford, on the lyrics and vocals on the tune. Shackleford also published a book of the same name in 2013.

A rep for the Hallmark Channel did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.