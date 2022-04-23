Alex Trebek estate sale brings ‘Jeopardy!’ fans to late star’s former home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans of the beloved late "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek are lining up to grab memorabilia of the TV personality.

A four-day estate sale is taking place at Trebek's former Studio City, California, home. Items include autographed memorabilia, a writing desk and various paintings and sculptures.

Images from the property show adoring fans eagerly awaiting their turn to purchase items once owned by the late star.

Kevin MacLean, an animator for Disney, told FOX Los Angeles he purchased a sculpture of Trebek's face for $450, saying it was worth it.

"He’s just a TV icon," MacLean said.

Another fan perusing Trebek's belongings, like theater room chairs for $750 each, told the outlet it's more about Trebek than money.

"Genuine and wholesome," Sara Drust said. "Just real."

Trebek died in November 2020 at age 80 after a lengthy and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In October, Trebek's widow revealed she wasn't aware of how beloved he was until his cancer battle.

