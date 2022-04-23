Expand / Collapse search
Alex Trebek
Published

Alex Trebek estate sale brings ‘Jeopardy!’ fans to late star’s former home

Pictures show adoring fans eagerly awaiting their turn to purchase items once owned by the beloved late star

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Fans of the beloved late "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek are lining up to grab memorabilia of the TV personality.

A four-day estate sale is taking place at Trebek's former Studio City, California, home. Items include autographed memorabilia, a writing desk and various paintings and sculptures. 

Images from the property show adoring fans eagerly awaiting their turn to purchase items once owned by the late star.

Fans of beloved late "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek are lining up to grab memorabilia of the TV personality. (TheImageDirect)

Kevin MacLean, an animator for Disney, told FOX Los Angeles he purchased a sculpture of Trebek's face for $450, saying it was worth it.

‘JEOPARDY!’ GUEST HOST KEN JENNINGS REVEALS SPECIAL GIFT FROM ALEX TREBEK’S WIDOW: ‘WHAT A LOVELY GESTURE’

"He’s just a TV icon," MacLean said.

Another fan perusing Trebek's belongings, like theater room chairs for $750 each, told the outlet it's more about Trebek than money.

In October, Trebek's widow revealed she wasn't aware of how beloved he was until his cancer battle. 

In October, Trebek's widow revealed she wasn't aware of how beloved he was until his cancer battle.  (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

"Genuine and wholesome," Sara Drust said. "Just real."

Trebek died in November 2020 at age 80 after a lengthy and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

This image released by "Jeopardy!" shows the late Alex Trebek, longtime host of the game show.

This image released by "Jeopardy!" shows the late Alex Trebek, longtime host of the game show. (Jeopardy! via AP, File)

"We received cartons of mail every day filled with get well cards, etc., at our home address, and I knew that the studio was receiving so much more. It was astonishing," Jean Currivan-Trebek told The Eden Magazine

