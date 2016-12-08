Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz Call It Quits

(NewsCore) - Cameron Díaz and Alex Rodríguez have ended their relationship of more than a year and the Yankees' slugger was the one to call it quits, People magazine reported Sunday, citing a source.

"They broke up a few days ago. He ended it," the source told People. "However, they have broken up and gotten back together before, so not sure it's forever."

People said a representative for Díaz did not respond to a request for comment, while A-Rod's representative had nothing to say about the report.

Díaz, 38, and Rodriguez, 35, made their relationship public late last year. They appeared to heat up in December when Díaz joined Rodríguez and his daughters on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In February, Díaz was caught on camera feeding the baseball star popcorn during the Super Bowl.

Díaz, whose new movie "Bad Teacher" opens in late June, told Maxim magazine just last month that the relationship was "really awesome."

