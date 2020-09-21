Alex Borstein hilariously drinks on an outdoor bed during 2020 virtual Emmy awards

Alex Borstein celebrated her 2020 Emmy nomination in style.

The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in the Amazon Prime Video series.

She won the Emmy in 2018 and 2019 for her work. This year the honor went to Annie Murphy from "Schitt's Creek." The PopTV show went on to sweep all the comedy categories.

When the camera panned to her on a rooftop, Borstein was seen lounging on a bed outdoors with her dog while sipping a cocktail. She donned a blonde wig and a pink and black dressing robe for the occasion.

"Goodnight moon...Thank you to: @patriciareyesmakeup for my head and face.@kevinbennettcouture for my dressing gown...And huge besos to my roof posse," Borstein wrote on social media.

Her "Maisel" co-star Rachel Brosnahan commented, "I have perished."

One fan wrote, "The commitment level alone is Emmy-worthy. Bed on a rooftop? I mean..." and another said, "I want to be you in my next life."

Another commented, "Killed it!" and "This was so great tonight!!! Loved the lounging moment!!"

The Emmys went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show from an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In the drama categories, HBO's "Succession" and "Watchmen" won big, while Tyler Perry was honored with the Governors Award for his contributions to television.