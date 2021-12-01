Alec Baldwin to discuss 'Rust' shooting in 'raw,' 'very candid' TV interview

Alec Baldwin has sat down with George Stephanopoulos in his first TV interview since the fatal "Rust" shooting.

The 63-year-old spoke about the death of his colleague, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, after Baldwin accidentally killed her on set during a rehearsal when he fired a gun that contained a live round. The producer also wounded the Western film's director Joel Souza.

Stephanopoulos said he and Baldwin spoke for over an hour and called the conversation "intense," "raw" and "very candid."

The news anchor added that Baldwin answered every question and went into detail about what happened on the set. Stephanopoulos and Baldwin are friendly with each other. The journalist has previously appeared on Baldwin's podcast and the pair are in the same Hamptons social circle.

Baldwin has only broken his silence on two previous occasions. The first time was the day after the shooting when he tweeted, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The second time was a week later when Baldwin spoke to photographers in Vermont. He said he is cooperating with the police and has been speaking to them every day. Baldwin maintained that he could not speak on the active investigation.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," Baldwin told the media. "We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this," he added. "This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event."

Baldwin said he is "extremely interested" in limiting the use of firearms on sets following the fatal incident.

The Emmy-winner's interview special comes just two days after the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department released a fourth search warrant in the ongoing investigation focusing on how live ammunition made it onto the "Rust" set.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed claimed the ammunition on the set had been supplied by Seth Kenney. The ammo had been picked up from PDQ Arm and Prop, LLC by either Gutierrez Reed or prop master Sarah Zachry, according to the search warrant.

Kenney told police on Oct. 29 that he might know where the live rounds came from. He claimed that "a couple years back" he had received "reloaded ammunition" that featured the same logo as dummy rounds he would normally bring to set.

The search warrant revealed new details of interviews with Gutierrez Reed and prop master Zachry, including a statement Gutierrez Reed gave to police in which she admitted she "didn’t really check [the gun] too much," referring to the gun Baldwin later discharged.

The fourth search warrant also revealed that after the fatal shooting, Zachry had checked the ammo in the box that had been used to load the gun and found that some did not rattle, leading her to believe there was live ammo mixed in, according to the search warrant.

On Sunday, Fox News confirmed Baldwin hired attorney Aaron S. Dyer of New York-based law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman after being targeted by multiple lawsuits for his involvement in the shooting.

The news comes after Baldwin was targeted by lawsuits filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and gaffer Serge Svetnoy.

Mitchell is claiming assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm in her lawsuit.

Svetnoy's lawsuit also noted that Baldwin was only supposed to have pointed the gun at the camera and not anyone else. Svetnoy claimed Baldwin "owed a duty" to the gaffer and other crew members to handle the gun as he would a loaded weapon.

He claimed he was hit by "discharge materials" and "suffered injury, including severe emotional distress, as a direct and proximate result of the incident."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.