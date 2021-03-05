Alec Baldwin's defamation claim against man in parking spot altercation to move forward in court: docs

A judge has ruled that Alec Baldwin's counterclaim of defamation against the man he was accused of punching in the face over a parking dispute in 2018 can move forward in court.

Wojciech Cieszkowski sued the "30 Rock" actor in 2019 for assault and slander following the Nov. 2, 2018 incident, in which he accused Baldwin of punching him in the face outside of the star's New York City apartment. Baldwin then filed counterclaims accusing Cieszkowski of defamation and false imprisonment.

On Thursday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen denied Cieszkowski's motion to dismiss Baldwin's defamation claim, thus allowing it to move forward.

"The plaintiff must meet a high bar of proof on his motion to dismiss, and, since he fails to definitively prove the truthfulness of his interpretation of the incident, he does not meet his burden," a court filing obtained by Fox News reads.

ALEC BALDWIN GETS SLANDER CLAIM THROWN OUT IN PARKING-SPOT COURT BATTLE

In the same filing, the judge determined Baldwin's claim of false imprisonment against Cieszkowski is unproven.

"The defendant does not demonstrate, or even suggest, that the plaintiff in any way harassed him or pushed the police towards arresting him. Despite the defendant’s claim that the plaintiff lied when he told the police that the defendant punched him, the defendant does not allege that the police used anything other than their own judgment in arresting him," the judge stated.

"Since the plaintiff did not confine the defendant, the plaintiff’s motion to dismiss the defendant’s counterclaim sounding in false imprisonment is granted," the ruling continues.

In January 2019, Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to anger management classes. He also had to pay a $120 fine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin's lawyer shared his pleasure in the judge's ruling in a statement to Page Six.

"We’re very pleased with the decision. From the beginning, Alec has maintained that these charges were frivolous," attorney Luke Nikas said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Likewise, Cieszkowski's attorney Douglas Lieb, said: "We are pleased that the court found Mr. Baldwin’s false imprisonment claim to be baseless."

Attorneys for both parties did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.