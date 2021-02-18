Alec Baldwin says Cuomo 'should resign' if he threatened Dem. lawmaker Ron Kim

Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the intensifying feud between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic State Assemblyman Ron Kim.

Cuomo on Wednesday accused Kim of lying to the media about what transpired during a heated phone call last week in which the governor allegedly threatened to "destroy" Kim over his remarks on the state’s nursing home scandal.

Baldwin took to Twitter early Thursday, writing, "If Cuomo threatened Ron Kim’s career, Cuomo should resign."

Kim said Cuomo made the threat hours after the New York Post reported one of the governor’s top aides admitted during a private call that his administration withheld data because they worried it could be "used against us" in a federal probe. In response to the report last Thursday, Kim said the aide’s remarks sounded "like they admitted that they were trying to dodge having any incriminating evidence."

Hours after Kim’s comment was published, the assemblyman received a phone call from Cuomo, who reportedly threatened to tarnish his reputation unless he walked back the claim in a new statement. But Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo, said Kim is "lying" about the conversation.

Kim is an outspoken critic of the state’s handling of the nursing home crisis whose uncle is presumed to have died of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility.

Meanwhile, Baldwin is one of the only stars to comment on Cuomo's recent string controversies. The New York Post first reported last week that Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, told leading Empire State Democrats that the administration feared the data could "be used against us" by the Justice Department during a video conference call.

Jada Pinkett, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman are a few of nearly a dozen celebrities who heaped praise on Cuomo in 2020 for his daily coronavirus briefings that have yet to speak out. Handler, 45, notably professed she has the hots for the governor and even expressed her desire to date him.

Baldwin's tweet is also significant in that it comes nearly a month after the Oscar nominee announced he'd be leaving Twitter following his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal.

"Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party," the actor tweeted last month. "Goodbye for now."

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.