Alec Baldwin accused of cutting corners ahead of fatal 'Rust' shooting: court docs

A judge ruled the production company behind Alec Baldwin's "Rust" must turn over documents as prosecutors investigate if the actor attempted to cut corners on safety for a bigger profit.

The state requested the documents after "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed's legal team noted that she believes additional safety training was denied over financial motive. Baldwin previously faced charges while Gutierrez Reed still faces charges relating to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021.

Rust Movie Productions argued the subpoena for documents filed by special prosecutors was an "obvious phishing expedition" in order to refile charges against Baldwin. They claimed the documents they were asked to provide were "privileged and protected materials."

However, the judge sided with the state and ordered Rust Movie Productions to turn over un-redacted documents to special prosecutors by Oct. 20, according to the ruling filed and obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Ms. Gutierrez asserts that it is her belief these requests were denied for financial/budgetary reasons," special prosecutors stated. "This is an appropriate line of inquiry for the State to explore by reviewing the agreements between Mr. Baldwin and the various production companies to determine whether there were financial or other considerations involved in the decision to deny Ms. Gutierrez to work additional armorer days and/or provide additional training days to Mr. Baldwin."

Gutierrez Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, accused Rust Movie Productions of "hiding" information in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"Rust Production needs to stop trying to hide the ball, and to be transparent and forthcoming with relevant information," he said. "It begs the question, why are they trying to hide information?"

Neither representatives for Rust Movie Productions nor Baldwin responded immediately to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Gutierrez Reed was hit with a new charge relating to the fatal shooting of Hutchins in June. Prosecutors added an evidence tampering charge to her previous charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez Reed worked as the armorer on the set of "Rust" when a gun Baldwin was holding fired, killing Hutchins.

The charging document, obtained by Fox News Digital, accused Gutierrez Reed of transferring "narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself." The armorer entered a not guilty plea to both charges on Aug. 9.

Gutierrez Reed's trial date was set by District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer for Dec. 6-15. Jury selection will begin Dec. 5.

Bowles slammed the new charge as "retaliatory and vindictive" in a previous statement shared to Fox News Digital.

"Something is rotten in Denmark," he told Fox News Digital. "It is shocking that after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge against Ms. Gutierrez Reed, with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports or evidence to support it."

"This comes on the heels of the state letting its lead investigator go, and the investigator raising serious concerns about the investigation in an email," he added. "This stinks to high heaven and is retaliatory and vindictive."

Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped in April.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis announced the decision in April as "new facts" had been revealed that required further investigation. In their motion to dismiss, the special prosecutors noted that the further investigation and forensic analysis required couldn't be completed before Baldwin's preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for May 3.

The case has been closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, but Baldwin could potentially still face new charges in the future.

Amid the legal drama, Baldwin, the cast and crew finished filming the "Rust" movie in May.

"It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today. Congratulations to Joel, Bianca and the entire cast and crew," Baldwin said, referring to Joel Souza, the original director of the Western, and Bianca Cline, the new cinematographer.

"Nothing less than a miracle," he added.

