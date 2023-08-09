Judge sets Alec Baldwin 'Rust' armorer trial date in involuntary manslaughter case

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges.

In addition, District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer entered a scheduling order in the case and set the trial dates for Dec. 6-15, 2023. Jury selection will begin on Dec. 5.

Gutierrez Reed worked as the armorer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film where a gun the actor was handling fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In June, Gutierrez Reed was accused of transferring "narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself," in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the Western film , and director Joel Souza was wounded by a bullet from a weapon Baldwin was holding while rehearsing a scene in a church on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin has denied he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

