'AGT: Extreme' Jonathan Goodwin released from hospital 4 months after near-death stunt accident

" America’s Got Talent: Extreme " contestant Jonathan Goodwin revealed he's "finally" been released from the hospital four months after suffering a near-fatal accident.

On Sunday, the stunt performer, 41, wrote: on Instagram: "Four months later… finally out of hospital. My birthday today… can’t think of a better way to spend it than with my love."

Goodwin's photo showed him smiling with his fiancée Amanda Abbington's arms wrapped around him.

The photo is the first post from Goodwin since he updated fans on social media about his health in October.

At the time, he uploaded a photo from his hospital bed and wrote , "You can't say you don't get out what you put in. I've tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good."

"A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the outpouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn't even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible," the father of one wrote.

"I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver," Goodwin continued.

"I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love. Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s---," Goodwin said. "There is a long road to recovery and that won't look like what it did… I may leave the daft s--- alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world. Maybe we can make something good together?"

A week prior, Goodwin almost died after being crushed by two cars while being suspended in the air.

In a previous statement, a representative for the series told Fox News: "During a rehearsal last evening for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme,' an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

TMZ , citing sources at the time, reported that Goodwin was in a straitjacket and hanging by his feet from a wire as two cars were also dangling in the air on either side of him. Goodwin was attempting to free himself from the restraints and land on an air mattress as he and the vehicles were swinging in the air.

The stunt took a horrific turn when the swaying cars crashed into one another, with Goodwin in between them, sources claimed. The cars then allegedly erupted "in a gigantic fireball," causing the stunt performer to fall to the ground and hit his head.

