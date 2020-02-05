Actor Ryan Guzman recalls 'nightmare' incident when he discovered his 1-year-old son Mateo couldn’t breathe

Ryan Guzman is reflecting on experiencing a parent’s worst nightmare following a frightening time for his 1-year-old son Mateo.

The “911” actor said as much in an Instagram video on Tuesday, where he recounted the night he returned home from work only to discover Mateo was struggling to breathe.

“I’ve been through some scary events in my life, but none scarier than coming home after work seeing your fiancée rush to your son’s room and find out he can barely breathe,” Guzman recalled of his son, whom he welcomed with fiancée Chrysti Ane in January 2019.

“He’s wheezing and coughing and giving you your worst nightmare," Guzman, 32, added.

“All I can say is, thank you to the station 102 for sending out two incredible EMTs,” he continued. “Thank you to the 911 operator who kept both my fiancée and I calm during a hectic period.

“So thankful right now to have my little baby boy,” he added. “Thank you Chrysti, too.”

Guzman maintained the same tone in the post’s caption and expressed how grateful he is to still have his little boy in his life.

“On little sleep, but none the less I woke up thankful today. Yet again another reminder to take advantage of the time we're given,” Guzman wrote. “If you'd like, I challenge everyone take a couple minutes out of your day to appreciate one thing today. Whether it's something menial that you usually overlook on your day to day busy life or it's a person in your life that has been under appreciated.”

Guzman’s post attracted the response of several of his family members and famous friends, including his “911” co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt, who commented: “Being a parent is really scary sometimes. So glad everything is okay. 🙏🏻💕.”