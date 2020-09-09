ACM Awards 2020: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, and more to perform

The 2020 ACM Awards are moving forward despite the coronavirus pandemic setting new limitations.

Keith Urban will be hosting the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 16, after it was moved from Las Vegas to Nashville, Tenn. The show will remain audience-free but is still guaranteeing amazing performances fans can enjoy from home.

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, and Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are all taking the virtual stage.

The various performances will take place at historic Music City venues such as the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

Presenters include Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June.

Two awards have already been announced. Riley Green won new male artist of the year and Tenille Townes won new female artist of the year.

The awards show was postponed from April because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ACM Awards will air live on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.

