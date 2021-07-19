Aaron Lewis' liberal-bashing track defended by Big Machine Label founder who refuses to 'cancel' him

Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta responded to a scathing review of Aaron Lewis’ liberal-bashing country song "Am I the Only One" in order to defend the controversial track.

Lewis, the founding member and lead vocalist of the hard rock band Staind, has been branching out with solo country songs in recent years and his latest has already climbed to the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs thanks in large part to its pro-America message and harsh rebuke of the left. However, when a music critic called Borchetta out on his blog, the Big Machine Label founder responded with a letter of his own.

Borchetta opened by noting that, in addition to Lewis’ right-leaning song, Big Machine has played home to artists like Sheryl Crow, who wrote the politically driven song "Woman In The White House"

"Aaron Lewis and I have political disagreements. But there are also things we agree on. I think that’s the foundation for the idea of our country," Borchetta wrote. "It doesn’t work if we’re so divided that we can’t reach across the aisle, have a conversation or an argument, and ultimately, shake hands. If we can’t do that, and this moment is so divisive, we may never get our country back."

Despite the numbers trending upwards for Lewis’ song, music industry blogger Bob Lefsetz issued a harsh critique in which he not only derided the song for courting a conservative-leaning message, he called out Borchetta for promoting the "heinous" song as a shameless money grab.

"This middle-class, right-wing wanker has recorded a song that should have been played at CPAC, in between speeches by nitwits like saying to refuse the ‘Fauci ouchie,’" Lefsetz wrote of the tack.

Lewis’ song is highly critical of liberals and encourages them to leave the U.S. if they want to voice what he believes are un-American views. The song talks about many things such as the removal of Confederate Statues from public spaces across the country, fears of flag burning and he even fits in a jab at Bruce Springsteen.

"Am I the only one who quits singin’ along / Every time they play a Springsteen song?" the track’s lyrics read.

Lefsetz went on to call out Borchetta in his review for promoting right-wing talking points by way of Lewis’ song. In an open letter that Lefsetz was willing to share on his blog, Borchetta argued that the song getting backing from his label is a First Amendment issue and refused to "just ‘cancel’ (drop) Aaron."

The Big Machine founder went on to note that the reason he won’t "cancel" Lewis over his song is that, despite Lefsetz’s criticism, many people across the country agree with the message promoted in "Am I The Only One."

"You don’t have to agree or acknowledge, but Aaron’s message is speaking to millions of people," he explained. "Let it be a wake up call to reps and dems alike – be loud and be heard! It woke you up. It inspired you to make a statement. It worked. And it’s working. It’s inspiring conversation."