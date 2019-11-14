Aaron Carter shares photo from hospital

Aaron Carter shared that he was in the hospital on Thursday.

The 31-year-old singer posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Destin, Fla., with the caption: "Mommas gonna take care of you."

Carter did not share any further details and it is unclear as to why he is in the hospital.

A rep for Carter did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Carter has been making headlines due to family drama, a Medusa-themed face tattoo, and he also recently opened up about his mental health struggles.

In Septemeber, Carter revealed in a conversation on “The Doctors” that he's received several medical diagnoses.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive,” said Carter. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone, Omeprazole.”

“This is my reality. … Hi, I have nothing to hide,” the former child star said before holding up a large, clear plastic bag of prescription drugs to give viewers some perspective.

The two-part interview also had Carter take a drug test to prove he’s clean from recreational drugs. “I haven’t taken any opioids,” he said before adding: “Oh no, no. I did. I got my teeth done, I got six crowns, so I had to take Hydrocodone.”

Carter also opened up about seeking treatment twice in 2017, according to People.

“That’s my truth,” he said (via People) before stating that these days he’s “doing amazing.”

