'90 Day Fiancé' stars quit show after death threats

"90 Day Fiancé" stars Eric and Leida Rosenbrook announced in a somber and sobbing video that they're leaving the TLC hit series after allegedly receiving death threats.

"We put our lives in danger. We put our lives on the frontline. This is not fair. This is not worth it all," Leida, 29, sobbed in a since-deleted Instagram video that a fan account captured. "We are never going to do this again … I swear to God, once the contract is done, we will reveal everything that they didn't on the show."

"How can people wishing me die? This is not fair. I'm a human too," she added tearfully. "I didn't sign up for this. We didn't know they're going to portray us that bad."

Eric, 41, who looked solemn while his bride cried, added that TLC is "not going to do anything" to help them.

According to Us Weekly, in another since-deleted video, Leida lamented, "We will deal everything on our own … Death threats are not acceptable under any circumstances. If I made those death threats by myself I wouldn't let the authorities involved. Whoever says, 'Boohoo Leida, this is on you' … I pray you will never experience the same way like I have … My son doesn't deserve to be killed or kidnapped. I keep it real. I never lie. I value honesty and I hope it will help me at the court later."

The Rosenbrooks filed a police report after receiving death threats against Leida's son, Alessandro, in November, Baraboo, Wis., police confirmed to Radar Online.

"An officer was dispatched because Leida received threatening messages through social media," Chief of Police Mark Schauf said. "The officer gave them advice and counseled them on what they could do to ensure their safety."

In November, Eric wrote on Instagram that he and Leida disabled comments on some of their photos due to death threats made against Allessandro.

Fans of "90 Day Fiancé" turned on Leida and Eric after she encouraged him to kick his 19-year-old stepdaughter, Tasha, out of his two-bedroom apartment to make more room for herself and Allessandro.

Leida also urged Eric to stop paying child support for his 11-year-old daughter, Jenica.

A rep for TLC did not immediately return a request for comment.