’90 Day Fiance’ stars Paola and Russ Mayfield welcome a son: 'What an amazing way to start the new year'

"90 Day Fiance" stars Paola and Russ Mayfield are ringing in the new year as new parents.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old fitness model went on Instagram to share a photo of the family of three, revealing that she and her husband welcomed son Axel on New Year's Day.

"What an amazing way to start the new year, while I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me 'happy new year,' I was just focused on meeting my baby boy," Paola wrote. "Our little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now!"

"I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel. I’m so proud of my husband, he was there for me the entire time, I couldn’t have done it without you @russ_mayfield," she continued before gushing about life as a first-time mom.

"The joy I feel is indescribable, I’ve never felt so happy in my life. Axel has become my whole world and I’m so in love with him. Thank you all for supporting us and 'patiently' waiting to finally meet him! We are so blessed! Baby Axel was born January 1, 2019 at 12:22 AM."

Russ also revealed the exciting news on his social media account, writing 2019 "has been the happiest new year we have ever experienced."

"Momma and baby are doing so well!" he added. "I cannot express enough how proud I am of Pao, she was such trooper bringing him into the world. Pao’s bouncing back stronger than ever and Axel is rocking his eat, sleep, poop, repeat like a champ.

"Thank you everyone for all your love, support, prayers, good vibes, and all the encouraging messages. It brings us so much joy knowing how much our baby boy is already adored.. #babyaxel #russandpao #90dayfiance#happynewyear #2019baby."

Throughout her pregnancy, the Columbia native has been criticized for her Instagram posts.

In November, Paola gained backlash for posting a risque video of herself, which featured her showing off her pregnant belly while in a crop top and underwear. She filmed the short clip while looking in the mirror and turned to give her more than 300,000 followers a cheeky view of her behind.

"Everything is growing so much and it is not only my belly," Mayfield captioned the video. "I thought it was going to be hard to see all of these changes but to be honest I’ve been enjoying being pregnant, I feel lucky and blessed to have such an amazing pregnancy."

Just a few weeks later, Paola donned her new blonde hair in an Instagram post while showing off her growing belly in a neon pink bikini. The soon-to-be mom caption the image with the hashtag, "evolution."

But after sharing the post, fans began to flood the reality star's Instagram with comments regarding the safety of bleaching hair while pregnant.

"Those who spend their time looking for the faults in others, usually spend no time correcting their owns," Paola wrote, responding to the negative backlash.