’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Jonathan Rivera, Fernanda Flores trade cryptic social media posts following split

The subliminal messages keep coming from “90 Day Fiancé” couple Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores.

After announcing her return to social media on Monday following the pair's split, Flores drew the attention of her estranged husband when she shared a crestfallen image of herself on Instagram and paired it with an eyebrow-raising message.

“Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them,” Flores, 20, captioned the portrait. “Some of the best human beings I know, have been through so much at the hands of others, and the will still love deeply, they still care. Sometimes, it’s people who have been hurt the most, who refuse to be hardened in this world, because they would never want to make another person feel the same way they themselves have felt.”

Rivera, 32, appeared to respond to his wife on Tuesday with a quote transposed over a couple embracing each other while walking, which read, “Be good to people for no reason.” Rivera subtitled the image with #nocaptionneeded.

Suddenly, it was Flores’ turn to respond – and the model shared a photo of herself topless and standing behind a gate wearing only a biker jacket and jeans. “Don’t judge someone without knowing the whole story. You may think you understand, but you don’t,” she captioned the black and white image.

Flores, who wed Rivera when she was just 19, has been largely silent on her separation from Rivera. The pair's relationship and wedding were detailed on Season 6 of the TLC show.

Just one day after Rivera took to Instagram Live to confirm the split, Flores admitted to "feeling nothing at all" in a sexy Instagram post.

Rivera and Flores met while he was traveling in Mexico on vacation when Flores was just 18 and they married a year later.

