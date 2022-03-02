’90 Day Fiancé’ star Natalie Mordovtseva says her mom escaped Ukraine but friends ‘are locked at that hell’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Natalie Mordovtseva is opening up about how the Russian invasion of her native country Ukraine has impacted her loved ones.

The "90 Day Fiancé" star recently took to Instagram Story and spoke about her mother, who also appeared on the hit TLC reality show.

"My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families," wrote the 37-year-old.

While the matriarch managed to escape the war-torn region, Mordovtseva's friends haven’t been as lucky.

"Unfortunately, all my friends are locked at that hell," she wrote. "Every night they telling me that they gonna die. I’m suffering with [my] people."

Mordovtseva, who was introduced to viewers on Season 7 of the show, isn’t the first cast member of "90 Day Fiancé" to speak out amid the ongoing conflict.

Yara Dufren, who was weeks away from visiting her native country with her 18-month-old daughter, told Fox News Digital she’s been scrambling to assist loved ones overseas.

"It's honestly really hard for me because, yes, I do live in the United States now, but Ukraine, it is my home," said Dufren, who resides in Covington, Louisiana. "I love my country, and it's just so hard for me to even think that in 2022, in this world right now, war still exists, and people can kill other people for land and money."

Dufren said she's thankful to be in America but is worried about what's to come.

"I'm honestly grateful to be here right now, but at the same time, I am scared, too. Of course, it's made me scared of what's going to happen here. We never know," she said.

As for what Americans and others around the world can do, Dufren simply asked for prayers.

"Pray for the people who live in Ukraine right now. They cannot get anything. I can't even transfer money to them – it doesn't work. For now, we need to pray. I'm just hoping everything will be good, and they will understand that war shouldn't exist right now," she said.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, occurred on Feb. 24. While details of the conflict change by the day, hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions have fled or attempted to escape the country.

Putin insisted Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and therefore, he’s acting in the interest of "peacekeeping." The invasion has sparked worldwide condemnation and, as a result, led to increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

