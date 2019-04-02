50 Cent trolls Omari Hardwick's Beyoncé kiss after it draws backlash at NAACP Awards

50 Cent is playing Omari Hardwick's Beyoncé kiss on a loop on Instagram to mock the "Power" actor for his controversial greeting.

The rapper's video has already garnered more than 4.5 million views since it was posted Monday — a day after Hardwick's interaction with Queen Bey at the 50th NAACP Image Awards went viral. Many fans were quick to deem the double peck on her cheek inappropriate.

Beyoncé's husband, Jay Z, got a front row view to the scene, as he was standing beside his wife after she took home the Entertainer of the Year award.

"Season 6 of POWER Jay Z kills Ghost don’t miss it we lit," 50 Cent captioned the video, referring to Hardwick's fictional character James "Ghost" St. Patrick on the Starz drama.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, poked fun at Jay Z's reaction to the embrace.

"LOL jay was like🤔the f--k is you doing...," the rapper added, in part.

Hundreds of people commented on 50 Cent's post. Many continued to highlight how uncomfortable Beyoncé appeared to be, urging other men to consider how to approach and interact with women in an appropriate manner.

"B looks flustered," one Instagram user observed.

"The disrespect in the second kiss," another added.

"I can’t believe he did this!" a third exclaimed.

Others were quick to pile onto 50 Cent's joke about Jay Z's response to the dramatic moment.

"He bout to be a ghost forreal," one fan jested, referring to his "Power" persona.

"Ghost is ghost in real life," a second echoed.

"Might not be a new season of Power after this," a user chimed in.

"Jay: 'I ain’t mad...' 10 minutes later....Jay: 'I just think it’s funny that-!!'" another fan joked.

On Sunday, fans flooded Hardwick’s Instagram page with bee emoji’s – a nod to Beyoncé 's superlative title “Queen Bey" – demanding that the actor apologize.

"The beehive is everywhere," one fan noted on a March 16 post.

So far, neither Hardwick nor Beyoncé have publicly commented on the interaction at the awards show.