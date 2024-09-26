Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

2024 People's Choice Country Awards: Complete winners list

Shania Twain hosted the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday night

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Kane Brown talks being honored with the Champions Award at the People's Choice Country Awards Video

Kane Brown talks being honored with the Champions Award at the People's Choice Country Awards

Kane Brown told Fox News Digital "it means a lot" to be honored with the Champions Award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards are here.

On Thursday night, Shania Twain hosted the award show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Zach Bryan and Beyoncé led the night with 19 nods each. Other highly nominated artists were Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves.

Miranda Lambert was honored with the annual Country Icon Award for her "decades-long career, during which she’s built an authentic, female-forward brand of Country that has shaped the industry," per a press release. 

Lainey Wilson Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson won big at the 2024 Peoples Choice Country Awards. (Getty Images)

Below is a look at the winners of country music's big night.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS: SHANIA TWAIN, ALANA SPRINGSTEEN AND KELSEA BALLERINI SHINE ON RED CARPET

People's artist: Morgan Wallen

Female artist: Lainey Wilson

Male artist: Luke Combs

Group/duo: Dan + Shay

Shania Twain on the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet in a sparkly denim dress with a halter neckline and a bowtie.

Shania Twain hosted the 2024 People's Choice Awards. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

New artist: Shaboozey

Social country star: Morgan Wallen

Song: "I Had Some Help," Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Female song: "Austin (Boots Stop Workin)," Dasha

Group/duo song: "Different About You," Old Dominion

Dan + Shay looked dapper as they walked the red carpet at the 2024 People's CHoice Country Awards.

Dan + Shay took home the group/duo award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)

Cover song: "Sun to Me," mgk 

Crossover song: "Lonely Road," mgk ft. Jelly Roll

New artist song: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey

WATCH: Kane Brown talks being honored with the Champions Award at the People's Choice Country Awards

Kane Brown talks being honored with the Champions Award at the People's Choice Country Awards Video

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Storyteller song: "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

Album: "Fathers & Sons," Luke Combs

Music video: "Miles On It," Marshmello & Kane Brown

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Concert tour: One Night At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending