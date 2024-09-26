2024 People's Choice Country Awards: Complete winners list

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards are here.

On Thursday night, Shania Twain hosted the award show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Zach Bryan and Beyoncé led the night with 19 nods each. Other highly nominated artists were Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves.

Miranda Lambert was honored with the annual Country Icon Award for her "decades-long career, during which she’s built an authentic, female-forward brand of Country that has shaped the industry," per a press release.

Below is a look at the winners of country music's big night.

People's artist: Morgan Wallen

Female artist: Lainey Wilson

Male artist: Luke Combs

Group/duo: Dan + Shay

New artist: Shaboozey

Social country star: Morgan Wallen

Song: "I Had Some Help," Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Female song: "Austin (Boots Stop Workin)," Dasha

Group/duo song: "Different About You," Old Dominion

Cover song: "Sun to Me," mgk

Crossover song: "Lonely Road," mgk ft. Jelly Roll

New artist song: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey

Storyteller song: "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

Album: "Fathers & Sons," Luke Combs

Music video: "Miles On It," Marshmello & Kane Brown

Concert tour: One Night At A Time, Morgan Wallen