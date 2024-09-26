2024 People's Choice Country Awards: Complete winners list

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards are here.
On Thursday night, Shania Twain hosted the award show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Zach Bryan and Beyoncé led the night with 19 nods each. Other highly nominated artists were Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves.
Miranda Lambert was honored with the annual Country Icon Award for her "decades-long career, during which she’s built an authentic, female-forward brand of Country that has shaped the industry," per a press release.
Below is a look at the winners of country music's big night.
People's artist: Morgan Wallen
Female artist: Lainey Wilson
Male artist: Luke Combs
Group/duo: Dan + Shay
New artist: Shaboozey
Social country star: Morgan Wallen
Song: "I Had Some Help," Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Female song: "Austin (Boots Stop Workin)," Dasha
Group/duo song: "Different About You," Old Dominion
Cover song: "Sun to Me," mgk
Crossover song: "Lonely Road," mgk ft. Jelly Roll
New artist song: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey
Storyteller song: "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
Album: "Fathers & Sons," Luke Combs
Music video: "Miles On It," Marshmello & Kane Brown
Concert tour: One Night At A Time, Morgan Wallen