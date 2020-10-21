2020 CMT Music Awards kick off with Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs performance

One of country music's biggest nights has arrived: the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

To kick off the evening, Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs took the stage in Nashville to perform their song, "1, 2 Many."

During their performance, Combs, who is nominated for three awards, took a moment to shotgun a beverage.

Co-hosts Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and "Modern Family" alum Sarah Hyland then appeared to discuss what was ahead of the fan-voted show.

LUKE COMBS, KELSEA BALLERINI, SAM HUNT AMONG 6 LEADING CMT MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Dan + Shay took home the first accolade of the evening for duo of the year for their song, "I Should Probably Go To Bed." Carrie Underwood also won early for female video of the year for her song "Drinking Alone." "I don't deserve you," Underwood said while thanking her fans.

Sam Hunt and Maren Morris also performed their hits "Hard To Forget" and "To Hell & Back," respectively.

In September, it was revealed that six artists, including McBryde, Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Hunt, Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett, are leading with three nominations each.

The Chicks return to the list of nominees for the first time since 2007 for their video for “Gaslighter," and country icon Tanya Tucker gets her first-ever nomination for “Bring My Flowers Now," both nominated for video of the year.

KANE BROWN, ASHLEY MCBRYDE TALK HOSTING THE 2020 CMT MUSIC AWARDS: 'NO IDEA WHAT TO EXPECT'

Also nominated in the category are Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, Underwood and Blanco Brown, who is recovering after a vehicle accident in September.

A number of artists are getting their first-ever nominations this year, including Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning. The Highwomen, a group made up of Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, also got their first nomination for group video.

With categories that include collaborations and performances from other CMT shows, pop stars Halsey and Gwen Stefani both earned their first-ever nominations for their duets with Ballerini and Blake Shelton, respectively. Electronic producer and DJ Marshmello also earned a nomination in collaborative video for the crossover hit “One Thing Right" with Brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pop star Justin Bieber has a chance to win another CMT Music Award for his duet with Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours," after winning one as a teenage heartthrob in 2011 for “That Should Be Me,” featuring Rascal Flatts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report