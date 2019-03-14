2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Garth Brooks, Chris Pratt sing 'Friends In Low Places' together

Garth Brooks won big Thursday evening at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The country superstar, who was joined by his wife Trisha Yearwood, received the Artist of the Decade honor at the award show, which was broadcasted live on FOX from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"They said to keep it short," the Grammy-winning singer began. "I had the time of my life in the '90s, went on to raise my kids. Anybody who's ever had children, it's the greatest time of your life, and then to get to come back, and it be like this, the only way possible is three things man: The people, music and God himself!"

However, before his speech, Brooks was introduced by actor Chris Pratt, who not only offered to play the 57-year-old singer in a movie, but also took the stage with Brooks to perform his hit "Friends In Low Places."

It all started when Brooks was singing a medley of his tunes and spotted Pratt, 39, backstage — prompting the singer to put his arm around the “Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” star, and dragging him out front and center. Pratt quickly — and happily — jumped right into the performance, even belting out a solo bit.

In the audience supporting Brooks was Yearwood, 54, who also couldn't help but gush about her husband's honor on social media.

"Artist of the Decade and husband of a lifetime! I you @GarthBrooks xo, me #iheartawards2019," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of her alongside Brooks.