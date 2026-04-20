With Clarity Mother's Day sale: Save up to 30% on lab-grown diamond gifts

Jewelry gifts can get expensive, but during With Clarity’s Mother's Day sale, you save up to 30% on select lab-grown diamond styles, from classic studs and gold hoops to dainty bracelets and cross necklaces. Shop now before the sale ends May 10.

READ MORE: 4 lab-grown diamond brands worth your money right now — and what to buy

Original price: $1,210

Diamond stud earrings are a jewelry box staple. This pair features two 2-carat round lab-grown diamonds set in platinum or white, rose or yellow gold. Currently 30% off, this is the highest discount you'll find on this list.

Original price: $800

This solitaire necklace adds sparkle with a round-cut lab-grown diamond and layers easily with other pieces. Choose from yellow, rose or white gold, with diamond sizes ranging from a half carat to two carats to suit her style.

Original price: $790

Give a gift that feels personal with these birthstone and diamond studs. A round-cut lab-grown diamond sits above a floating emerald, ruby or sapphire for a tasteful pop of color.

READ MORE: Practical Mother's Day gifts under $50 she'll actually want

Original price: $830

Everyone needs a pair of gold hoops, and diamonds make them even better. These hoops feature 48 diamonds set in white, yellow or rose gold. They’re a timeless choice for special occasions or everyday wear.

Original price: $720

This duet necklace pairs emerald-cut and round-cut lab-grown diamonds for a look that stands out. The 18-inch chain comes in sterling silver or white, yellow or rose gold and closes with a secure clasp.

Original price: $760

Sparkle from every angle with this necklace. Five lab-grown diamonds line a white, yellow or rose gold chain, adding just enough elegance for dressier outfits without feeling overdone for everyday wear.

Original price: $1,000

A petite lab-grown diamond bracelet delivers a tennis bracelet feel without the bulk. A tight row of lab-grown diamonds lines half the chain for a simple, refined look she can wear on repeat. Snag it for $150 off during the sale.

READ MORE: Give mom diamonds for less: 10 lab-grown options starting at $200

Original price: $990

This drop necklace combines three diamonds for a polished, eye-catching statement. Customize the chain and stones — choose white, yellow or rose gold, or swap in emeralds, rubies or sapphires.

Original price: $400

These lab-grown diamond-encrusted earrings hug the outer ear, leaving room on the earlobes for studs or hoops. The vine-inspired design adds a touch of sparkle without weighing her down.

Original price: $690

This lab-grown pendant elevates a classic cross necklace with small round diamonds and a standout princess-cut center stone. It's a meaningful gift she can wear daily.

Original price: $760

Another great stacking option, these huggies blend the look of hoops and studs into one versatile style. Each showcases a diamond totaling a half carat set at the center, creating a noticeable shine as the earring wraps the lobe.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $810

A symbol of lasting love, this dainty circle pendant makes a meaningful Mother’s Day gift. It features 25 lab-grown diamonds totaling a quarter carat, set in white, yellow or rose gold on an 18-inch sterling silver chain.