Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Deals

With Clarity Mother's Day sale: Save up to 30% on lab-grown diamond gifts

Shop earrings, necklaces and bracelets for everyday wear and special occasions

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Save on diamond necklaces, earrings and bracelets during With Clarity’s sale.

Save on diamond necklaces, earrings and bracelets during With Clarity’s sale. (iStock)

Jewelry gifts can get expensive, but during With Clarity’s Mother's Day sale, you save up to 30% on select lab-grown diamond styles, from classic studs and gold hoops to dainty bracelets and cross necklaces. Shop now before the sale ends May 10.

READ MORE: 4 lab-grown diamond brands worth your money right now — and what to buy

Round lab-grown diamond studs: $847 (30% off)

Original price: $1,210

These classic studs add a polished finish to any look.

These classic studs add a polished finish to any look. (With Clarity)

Diamond stud earrings are a jewelry box staple. This pair features two 2-carat round lab-grown diamonds set in platinum or white, rose or yellow gold. Currently 30% off, this is the highest discount you'll find on this list.

Lab-grown diamond solitaire necklace: $640 (20% off)

Original price: $800

This pendant is simple and elegant.

This pendant is simple and elegant. (With Clarity)

This solitaire necklace adds sparkle with a round-cut lab-grown diamond and layers easily with other pieces. Choose from yellow, rose or white gold, with diamond sizes ranging from a half carat to two carats to suit her style.

Emerald and lab-grown diamond studs: $672 (15% off)

Original price: $790

Add personalization to her jewelry collection with these birthstone studs.

Add personalization to her jewelry collection with these birthstone studs. (With Clarity)

Give a gift that feels personal with these birthstone and diamond studs. A round-cut lab-grown diamond sits above a floating emerald, ruby or sapphire for a tasteful pop of color. 

READ MORE: Practical Mother's Day gifts under $50 she'll actually want

Lab-grown diamond hoops: $706 (15% off)

Original price: $830

Hoops never disappoint. 

Hoops never disappoint.  (With Clarity)

Everyone needs a pair of gold hoops, and diamonds make them even better. These hoops feature 48 diamonds set in white, yellow or rose gold. They’re a timeless choice for special occasions or everyday wear.

Duet round and emerald cut necklace: $612 (15% off)

Original price: $720

Two diamonds are better than one.

Two diamonds are better than one. (With Clarity)

This duet necklace pairs emerald-cut and round-cut lab-grown diamonds for a look that stands out. The 18-inch chain comes in sterling silver or white, yellow or rose gold and closes with a secure clasp.

Five lab-grown diamond necklace: $646 (15% off)

Original price: $760

Choose a white, rose or yellow gold chain. 

Choose a white, rose or yellow gold chain.  (With Clarity)

Sparkle from every angle with this necklace. Five lab-grown diamonds line a white, yellow or rose gold chain, adding just enough elegance for dressier outfits without feeling overdone for everyday wear.

Petite lab-grown diamond line bracelet: $850 (15% off)

Original price: $1,000

This diamond bracelet is currently less than $1,000. 

This diamond bracelet is currently less than $1,000.  (With Clarity)

petite lab-grown diamond bracelet delivers a tennis bracelet feel without the bulk. A tight row of lab-grown diamonds lines half the chain for a simple, refined look she can wear on repeat. Snag it for $150 off during the sale.

READ MORE: Give mom diamonds for less: 10 lab-grown options starting at $200

Cascade diamond necklace: $842 (15% off)

Original price: $990

Switch out the diamonds on this necklace for other gems. 

Switch out the diamonds on this necklace for other gems.  (With Clarity)

This drop necklace combines three diamonds for a polished, eye-catching statement. Customize the chain and stones — choose white, yellow or rose gold, or swap in emeralds, rubies or sapphires.

Ear cuffs: $360 (10% off)

Original price: $400

Go with a more unique pair of earrings this Mother's Day. 

Go with a more unique pair of earrings this Mother's Day.  (With Clarity)

These lab-grown diamond-encrusted earrings hug the outer ear, leaving room on the earlobes for studs or hoops. The vine-inspired design adds a touch of sparkle without weighing her down.

Lab-grown diamond cross pendant: $587 (15% off)

Original price: $690

This necklace is a beautiful symbol of her faith. 

This necklace is a beautiful symbol of her faith.  (With Clarity)

This lab-grown pendant elevates a classic cross necklace with small round diamonds and a standout princess-cut center stone. It's a meaningful gift she can wear daily.

Round solitaire knife edge huggies: $646 (15% off)

Original price: $760

These earrings combine studs and hoops.

These earrings combine studs and hoops. (With Clarity)

Another great stacking option, these huggies blend the look of hoops and studs into one versatile style. Each showcases a diamond totaling a half carat set at the center, creating a noticeable shine as the earring wraps the lobe.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Lab-grown diamond circle pendant: $648 (20% off)

Original price: $810

The diamond circle on this necklace represents unending love. 

The diamond circle on this necklace represents unending love.  (With Clarity)

A symbol of lasting love, this dainty circle pendant makes a meaningful Mother’s Day gift. It features 25 lab-grown diamonds totaling a quarter carat, set in white, yellow or rose gold on an 18-inch sterling silver chain. 

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

Close modal

Continue