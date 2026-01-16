Get ready for the Winter Olympics with these classic Team USA styles

The Winter Olympics kick off Feb. 6-22, with Italy hosting the Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. To help you get ready, we’ve rounded up must-have gear — from flag hoodies and 2026 Olympics hats to patriotic polos designed for watching and cheering in style.

You may not be watching the Winter Olympics from the mountains, but this heavyweight, fleece-lined Team USA hoodie will keep you warm while showing off your national pride. The bold 2026 Olympic logo is set against towering mountain graphics inspired by the Milan–Cortina landscape, while rib-knit cuffs and an adjustable drawstring hood deliver the classic, comfortable fit you’ll reach for all season long.

This Team USA 2026 T-shirt is a classic, comfortable staple. Made from soft, breathable cotton, it offers an easy fit that won’t cling. A bold American flag sits above the iconic Olympic symbol on the front, while the back features a sweeping mountain graphic inspired by Italy’s alpine landscape.

Prefer a more understated option? This neutral Milano Cortina hat delivers subtle style with everyday wearability. An Olympic patch anchors the front, with a smaller event patch on the back for a low-key finish. A snapback closure lets you dial in the fit, while the decorative cord along the brim adds just the right pop of color.

Show your support for Team USA and FOX News with this Proud American hat from the FOX News Shop. Available in classic white or bold red, it features "Proud American" text stitched across the front for a clean, eye-catching look. A sleek metal clasp offers a secure, adjustable fit, and a visor version is also available for a standout option on the golf course or around the neighborhood.

​Celebrate the American athletes in the Games with a simple tee from the FOX News Shop. The unisex fit and neutral colors look flattering on anyone and pair well with anything. It's also made with pre-shrunken ring-spun cotton and fits true to size.

Show your patriotic side with this Grunt Style American flag hoodie, proudly printed in the U.S. The veteran-owned brand features an American flag across the chest and down the sleeve for a bold-yet-classic look. Available in black, dark heather gray and military green, the hoodie has a tagless design and generous fit.

Train, walk or lounge in this Olympic agility defender hoodie. The relaxed, fleece-lined fabric moves with you, while the dropped shoulders and extra room in the chest gives you lots of wiggle room, especially during workouts. It's also finished in the signature 2026 Olympic Games colors and has the country name printed across the chest.

​If curling is your favorite Olympic sport, this branded sweatshirt may be the one to buy. It’s fleece-lined, soft and warm, and has a midweight feel that works as a comfortable layer or standalone option in warmer weather. The chest design shows a curler in action, on top of powerful graphics that demonstrate America’s strong spirit.

​Look your best while watching all your favorite events. This retro-style Winter Olympics polo is made of flexible cotton and has a roomy fit. The collar and demure Milano Cortina logo make the shirt a versatile pick for hitting the golf course or heading into the office.

Embrace the spirit of the Winter Games with this Olympics beanie. Olympic rings stand out against a black, white, and gray striped pattern that works with just about any winter look. From the slopes to watch parties, it delivers reliable warmth.

