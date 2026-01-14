Get race-day ready – grab the best NASCAR gear before the Daytona 500

America’s biggest car race – the Daytona 500 – is almost here. The iconic event kicks off February 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or the couch, now’s the time to stock up on gear that shows off your love for the sport. From vintage-style hats to flame-covered hoodies and jerseys, we’ve lined up must-have NASCAR merch for race day and beyond.

Whether you’re watching the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, or weekend races, grab a NASCAR hoodie you can wear anytime like this blue zip-up. It’s midweight for chilly nights around the fire, but lightweight enough to wear inside while you’re cheering on your favorite drivers. A small NASCAR logo is stamped on the front, while a bolder and bigger logo dominates the back.

READ MORE: Here’s where you can stream all this season’s NFL games

A streetwear-inspired take on the classic NASCAR logo, this Anti Social Social Club collaboration hoodie creates a bold look with daring flames along the arms. The fleece lining keeps you warm, while its cotton and polyester blend feels soft to the touch. Whether you love the brand or just relate to the name, this fleece-lined hoodie is a fun addition to any wardrobe.

Prepare for the biggest race of the year with a jersey that’s just as exciting as the event itself. Featuring bold Daytona 500 and NASCAR logos, this officially licensed jersey is lightweight and soft, with a side-split hem for added authenticity. Details like an original race car graphic and a 2026 number on the back make it feel like you’re part of the pit crew.

Original price: $37.99

Designed to look like it's straight out of the '70s, this vintage-style Daytona hat is an easy nod to your love of the sport. Its curved visor keeps the sun out of your eyes as the cars race by, while the relaxed crown fits a range of head sizes. The bold orange logo also pops against the neutral cream background, subtly nodding to the season opener. You can take 30% off with the code SPEED30.

Original price: $74.99

Hurley and NASCAR joined forces to design a hat that’s lined with flames, showcasing the excitement behind the sport. The hat's just as durable as the cars it represents, with mesh panels that help keep you cool as you cheer from the sidelines (or from the comfort of your couch). Made from a blend of three different materials that keep the hat flexible yet durable, it’s built to last.

READ MORE: Under‑desk workout tools to help you move more while you work

Original price: $29.99

Have a favorite driver you’re supporting? Grab a T-shirt with their name and number to show your loyalty. If you’re a Kyle Busch fan, this Rebel Bourbon shirt shows off the famous No. 8 car. Just as bright as Chase Elliot’s car is this No. 9 T-shirt. It comes in royal blue with Elliot’s name and number across the front. You can take 30% off with the code SPEED30.

No. 11 fans will love the patriotic design of this Denny Hamlin tee. With the SportsClip car behind an American flag background, this shirt is the one you'll reach for any time you want to rep NASCAR. For those who proudly support the No. 1 rider, a Ross Chastain shirt doubles as a Busch Light shirt.

Original price: $29.99

NASCAR’s biggest race deserves a T-shirt that says it loud and clear. The 2026 version of this Daytona 500 tee has classic checkered flags with a subtle nod on the front. A dream for patriotic fans, the back is complete with a bold bald eagle and ‘The Great American Race’ across an American flag backdrop. You can take 30% off with the code SPEED30.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Fans of model cars can pick up last year’s winning ride as a miniature. William Byron’s championship No. 24 Chevy Camaro ZL1, comes with 140 pieces and step-by-step building instructions. Once assembled, the model captures every standout detail, including high-quality Axalta logos.