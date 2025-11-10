Built like they used to be: American-made tools worth every penny

Mass-produced tools have flooded the market, but there are still a handful of American-made brands making tools built for tough jobs. If you want tools that won’t fall apart after a year or two, brands like Klein, Estwing and even DeWalt have hand tools and power tools made in the good ‘ole USA. Although they can be more of an investment, these hammers, pliers, wrenches and drills will last a lifetime.

Klein’s six-piece hand tool kit includes a pair of 9-inch New England nose pliers, an 8-inch pair of diagonal cutting pliers, needle nose pliers and a wire stripper. A flat head and Philips head screwdriver are also included. Each tool has a comfortable handle for a steady grip and is proudly American-made.

Every hand tool you’ll need can be found in this Klein 41-piece kit. Each set contains four sets of multipurpose pliers, a whole set of different sized screwdrivers and nut drivers, plus wire stripping and cutting tools. To round it out, it includes several electrical testers (including one for GFCI receptacles) and a voltage tester with a flashlight. It even comes with job site tools like a folding saw, a measuring tape, headlamps and safety glasses.

Klein’s woodworking clamps can be used one-handed and have a 300-pound holding power. Just squeeze the handle and the clamp slides in, making it easier to work faster. The pads lining the inside give you a tougher grip without damaging the material you’re working with.

Everyone needs a good hammer, and Estwing’s reduction grip hammer is the way to go. American-made, ultra-durable and easy to hold, it’s forged from a single, solid piece of steel. Plus, the grip is built to absorb shock as you work. You can get a similar Estwing hammer with a leather grip if you want something a bit more premium.

A camper’s dream tool, the Estwing camper’s axe has the same shock absorbing handle as Estwing’s classic hammer and is made similarly from a single piece of American steel. It can chop through thick trunks, but is small enough to be used as a hatchet. Included is a ballistic nylon sheath that keeps you and your axe safe when not in use.

While most DeWalt tools are manufactured outside the U.S., the brand offers a select line proudly labeled "Made in the U.S.A." – and this hammer drill and impact driver set is part of that collection. The three-speed hammer drill is cordless and lightweight, making it easy to maneuver in tight spaces, and it features a built-in LED light for visibility in low-light situations. The impact driver provides 1,825 in-pounds of torque, ideal for any project you’re working on.

Stihl’s gas chainsaw is an American-made saw with an anti-vibration system and a built-in shock absorber that takes the hard work out of cutting wood. And for peace of mind, the chain brake system will stop the chain in a fraction of a second if there’s an issue. The master control lever – which is a single lever that operates the choke, throttle lock and on-off switch – is beginner-friendly and easy to operate.

Most of Channellock’s pliers are made in America, and this three-piece set includes a 6.5-inch, 9.5-inch and 12-inch tongue and groove set of pliers. Laser-treated teeth grips are designed to last longer than budget models. Each grip is designed for comfort, and the patented edge minimizes breakage from your nut or bolt.

A Leatherman multitool is the tool you can keep on you at all times. Featuring a pair of needle nose pliers, scissors, knives and a bottle opener, you’ll be prepared for any project or situation. In total, you get 14 tools in one that all fold up, creating a compact, pocket-sized multitool.

Hex allen wrenches can be a pain to use, but Eklind’s set keeps your hands comfortable. The set has 18 different sizes in a convenient organizational tray. Choose between extra-long wrenches with T-handles and loop-style handles that give you more pressure as you're driving fasteners.

