New year fitness deals: up to 42% off walking pads, weights and more

The new year is here, and for many that means new fitness goals or even new routines. We rounded up treadmills, exercise bikes, dumbbells and more to kick-start your routine. From 33% off a folding walking pad to an extremely roomy Adidias gym bag, these fitness essentials are definitely worth checking out. Shop the best offers on cardio, strength equipment, smart fitness trackers, sneakers and more.

Latest deals

Massage gun: $26.99 (33% off)

Adjustable weight bench: $79.99 (38% off)

Brooks women's Adrenaline GTS 24 running shoes: $109.95 (21% off)

Brooks men's Glycerin StealthFit 22 running shoes: $119.95 (27% off)

Amazon Basics dumbell hand weights: $32.69 (9% off)

Brooks Canopy Jacket: $84.50 (35% off)

On Cloudmonster 2 women's running shoes: $125 (30% off)

On men's hoodie: $75 (40% off)

On running tights for women: $80 (30% off)

Hoka Skyflow men's running shoes: $128 (20% off)

Original price: $358.99

Adjustable dumbbells are a good choice for home gyms that are short on space. This compact unit shifts from light to heavy (10 to 15 pounds) by rotating the handle and locking in the desired weighted plates. A dedicated weight tray keeps everything tidy and safe.

Original price: $399

The new Apple Watch Series 11 is a must for fitness lovers. It has a faster chip and runs smoother than previous models, which makes tracking workouts, checking messages or getting directions feel effortless. It’s thinner, more comfortable and now twice as scratch-resistant. New health features like blood pressure monitoring and advanced sleep tracking (complete with a sleep score). Plus, it lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Oura Ring 4 is a screen-free, no-fuss health tracker that fits like a regular ring but delivers around-the-clock insights on your body’s mechanics. It tracks sleep, activity, stress, heart health and women’s health all without buzzing or lighting up. The battery lasts up to 8 days and a subscription unlocks deeper data and personalized recommendations.

Original price: $299.99

The GoPlus 2-in-1 treadmill doubles as a walking pad and a treadmill. When the handrail is down, it functions as a walking pad that reaches up to 2.5 mph. Raise the rail and it becomes a treadmill that goes up to 7.5 mph, an ideal speed range for jogging. It runs quietly on a 2.25-horsepower motor, features shock-absorbing tech for a smoother stride and supports up to 265 pounds. It also connects to your phone via Bluetooth so you can stream music while you move, and there’s a built-in phone holder for convenience.

This all-in-one trainer does just what the name suggests – any workout routine you can put together. From squats to rows and everything in between, the rack is adjustable to create full-body workout routines. It comes with a back bar to hold all of the racks handles and accessories. During Johnson Fitness and Wellness' New Year sale, it is also including 230 pounds of rubber weight plates for free, and you can choose from free delivery or opt for delivery and assembly for an extra fee. If you're putting together your own home gym, consider adding a bench or even a leg press to level up your workouts.

Original price: $70

This no fuss gym shoe is easy to slip on and off and takes up hardly any room in your gym bag. The sock-like upper and the elastic, no-tie laces stretch for a snug fit. With a cloud-like midsole offering plush cushioning, it’s comfy all day whether you're training or lounging.

Original price: $49.99

Adding a weighted vest to your routine is a simple way to level up your workouts. It straps on securely, distributes weight evenly and comes in options from 6 to 30 pounds. There’s even a pouch for your keys or phone.

Original price: $199.99

Start building the strength you need to knock out pull-ups like a Marine. This sturdy bar holds up to 450 pounds and works for dips, knee raises and more. Its compact design makes it an ideal option for home gyms with limited space.

This pickleball paddle set is ideal for both newcomers or seasoned players alike. Designed with a fiberglass core, the paddles deliver a smooth, stable strike every time. The bundle comes complete with two paddles, four outdoor balls, two extra grip tapes and a convenient carry bag.

Original price: $45

This roomy duffel bag can carry all your gym essentials. It has a water-resistant base to keep gear dry and two zippered end pockets for shoes, toiletries or whatever else you want to stash separately.

THE BEST TECH DEALS TO SHOP: AIRPODS, BEATS EARBUDS, AIRTAGS AND MORE

Original price: $1,995

Get a full-body, low-impact workout in just 20 minutes with the sleek Hydrow Wave rower. It is designed to engage over 86% of your muscles while being gentle on joints. It’s quiet, compact and folds up easily for storage. With a subscription, you’ll unlock access to the HydroMetrics system to track your performance and stream live or on-demand workouts from real rowers on real water.

Original price: $199.99

Get more out of your walking routine with the Lichico walking pad, featuring four incline levels that max out at 9%. It reaches speeds up to 4 mph and supports up to 265 lbs. Extras include a remote control, LED display, device holder, built-in wheels for easy storage and even a companion fitness app to track your progress.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $359.99

For the Pilates enthusiast on your list, this foldable reformer is a game-changing gift that skips the pricey membership fees and brings studio-quality workouts home. It comes 90% pre-assembled for quick setup, while smooth-glide wheels keep every session quiet. With four springs and five cords for customizable resistance, it adapts to their strength and helps them hit their fitness goals.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.