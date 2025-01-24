Keep your pup's paws warm with these winter dog boots

Winter brings cold, frigid weather you need protection from. While you’re pulling on your boots and jacket, make sure your dog is just as prepared for cold weather. Not every dog is meant for winter weather, so make sure they have the right boots to keep their paws safe on snowy or icy terrain.

There are boot options for every type of landscape. Whether you’re going for a walk in the rain, hiking in the snow or walking on icy roads, these boot options can protect your dog’s paws from cracking and freezing.

Looking for the most durable boots possible? These Polar Trex winter dog boots were specifically designed for tough winter terrain. The Icetrek outsole has intense traction that even works on frozen, icy trails. Plus, the inside has a weatherproof warming fleece that’ll keep your dog’s paws nice and warm.

QUMY dog shoes are easy to put on and off thanks to a Velcro strap and wide split seam. They have a slip-proof sole that’s ideal for winter weather and trail walks. The reflective straps attached also help keep your pup safe on night walks.

Ideal for dogs who hike in all different kinds of terrain, Grip Trex dog boots are designed for rugged landscapes. These boots are designed to stay snug no matter how far you and your dog walk. They have a hook-and-loop hardware that cinches around the narrowest part of your dog’s leg.

If you’ve tried all the other dog boot options just to find that they’re constantly slipping off, Canada Pooch suspender boots can work. They fit snuggly up your dog’s entire leg and clip together like a harness, ensuring they’ll never fall off, even during long, snowy walks.

Looking for a budget-friendly option? These PawZ rubber dog boots are waterproof, anti-slip boots. They’re made of rubber, so they can be used in a variety of situations: during rainstorms, on hot tar or in snowy weather. Dogs who don’t like anything strapped to their feet can still wear these boots since they’re easy to slip on.

Arcadia Trail all-terrain dog boots are high-ankle boots for dogs with extra large paws. They have a traction grip that prepares your dog for all types of terrain. The reflective stitching also makes them extra visible at night, ideal for wintertime walks.

Original price: $49.99

Your dog’s boots won’t ever fall down when you choose the Dog Helios dog boots. They’re ultra-high-ankle boots that are bright yellow with reflective stitching to make them highly visible. The rubberized soles with micro-grips offer premium traction in the snow or on icy roads. You can use these boots again in hot weather when the tar is too hot for your dog’s paws.