14 winter dog jackets that'll keep your dog warm during winter walks

Your dog doesn’t care when there’s snow on the ground, they still want to get outside every day. You can help them stay warm even on the coldest days by outfitting them in the right jacket. From lightweight jackets for the fluffier dogs to heavy winter jackets, lined with fleece for the short hairs, there’s an option for every kind of dog on this list.

Popular brands like Carhartt, L.L. Bean and Ruff Wear are all featured, and there are stylish options as well as more practical options for dog owners who prefer function to style.

Carhartt doesn’t just make rugged outdoor clothes for humans, you can also get your dog their own winter jacket. The Carhartt insulated dog coat will keep your pup just as warm as you are in your Carhartt jacket.

A Powder Hound dog jacket is the ultimate winter jacket for your dog. It’s insulated but also made from a stretchy fabric that gives your dog complete range of motion. You’ll also get a safety light included for walks during dark evening walks.

Keep your dog warm no matter how much temperatures drop with a retro puffer coat. It has an elastic fit technology that helps the jacket fit perfectly to your dog’s body and is nice and warm thanks to the sherpa lining. You can also use the oversized pockets to hold treats and dog bags.

Do you plan to spend plenty of time outside this winter? Give your pooch the ability to join you with the IECOii dog coat. The puffy jacket is lined with a thick layer of fleece for added warmth. It’s also reflective, so you’re good-to-go during nighttime walks.

A strong choice from Ruff Wear, is the Furness dog jacket. Like the company’s other jackets, this one is lightweight and stretchy, so your dog can easily move freely. There’s also a spot for a harness to fit through, saving you from having to figure out another leash situation.

Turn your puppy into an outdoorsmen with their very own flannel sherpa dog vest from L.L. Bean. In classic L.L. Bean fashion, the vest is a stunning plaid that’s lined with fleece to keep your dog toasty on long winter walks.

You get two jackets in one with the Kuoser reversible dog coat. One side is a beautiful plaid in the color of your choosing, and the other is a sleek puffer-looking material that’s waterproof.

A Pendleton Harding dog coat is comfortable for your dog and stylish for you. The unique pattern will ensure your dog stands out wherever you are. Plus, it features a Velcro strap that makes it easy to quickly put the jacket on and take it off.

The Overcoat Fuse dog jacket combines jacket and harness in one lightweight layer. The integrated harness means you just have to clip in, and you’re all set to tackle your next winter adventure with your pup. The jacket has a water-repellent coating and a fleece lining for added comfort.

Your dog will look adorable in a Climate Changer dog fleece. They come in fun patterns and bright colors, helping with visibility. Made from soft fleece material, this jacket is the perfect base layer or full jacket if you have a fluffier dog.

Want an extremely soft jacket for your dog that’s actually easy to put on? The Hip Doggie camp puffer coat is lined with soft polyester and there’s a zipper on the back that makes it easy to slide the jacket on and go.

Dog coats don’t need to be unfashionable. This Frisco hooded peacoat proves that with it’s faux-lined hood and plaid accents. Since this jacket is made to be lightweight, it’s best for dogs with long coats who can withstand harsher temperatures.

Ensure your dog is highly visible during winter walks with the Puppia Mountaineer coat that also has a built-in harness. The jacket itself is made from a comfy fleece and the harness has metal D-rings for added security.

Warmer winter days require just a base layer, and the Kurgo Core sweater is the perfect fit, literally. These jackets are made to fit snuggly to your dog while still giving them room to walk and run comfortably. It also has reflective accents to keep your dog safe when walking.

A Polar fleece sweater is a full-body fleece, ideal for short-haired dogs that get cold easily. You can choose from four different fleece options for this easy-to-wear jacket. It features elastic cuffs on the legs and a zip-up collar that ensures it’s a perfect fit.