Everything you need to complete these 5 easy winter DIY projects

Winter is a great time to finally tackle any DIY projects you’ve been avoiding. While you’re stuck inside, you can transform one or all the rooms in your house by completing a few quick projects.

You can keep it simple by making sure your doors and windows keep in heat, or take on larger projects such as replacing worn flooring or creating an accent wall. No matter which project you take on, make sure you have everything you need to get started.

Below are five projects you can consider completing during the winter months, plus the materials you need to complete them.

Winter doors and window caulking

Add new weatherstripping

Build extra storage

Add an accent wall

Refinish your floors

A caulking gun makes applying caulk a breeze, making it an ideal DIY project for anyone who wants an easy project. You can go simple and affordable with a caulking gun from Home Depot, or you can choose a more powerful option like this Craftsman caulking gun from Amazon.

When caulking windows and doors, it’s important you get the right type of caulk. It should be waterproof like this Gorilla industrial sealant from Walmart. There’s also an advanced silicone caulk with a 10-year guarantee.

After applying caulk around your windows, doors and baseboards, you need to smooth it out. This caulking tool set has everything you need. With the four different tool sizes, you can reach any crevice necessary.

Adding weatherstripping to the bottom of your doors can help keep chilly drafts out of your home, potentially lowering your heat bill. Luckily, foam weatherstripping, like this roll from Home Depot and this roll from Walmart, is very affordable.

Add a door sweep over your foam weatherstripping to add an extra barrier between the inside and outside of your home. All you need to install it is a few screws and a little bit of patience.

On top of weatherstripping and door sweeps, draft blockers are fabric filled with heavy weights that you push up against the door. You can get a simple three-pack of black draft blockers, or you can have more fun with a giraffe-shaped draft blocker. You can also choose an adorable dog-shaped draft blocker, or, if you’re more of a cat person, this draft blocker is shaped like a set of cats.

Transforming your garage into a storage spot can help you keep your home looking less cluttered. Just put together a few storage racks and you can fill them with neatly organized bins. Amazon has basic metal storage shelves that are affordable and easy to put together. You can also get tough DeWalt shelves from Tractor Supply.

Need more inside storage for your jackets, gloves and boots? Creating a storage cube system can help. Walmart has wooden cube shelves with nine different cubes. Amazon also has five-cube storage systems in a variety of different colors.

One of the easiest ways to add extra places to hang your things is by putting up hooks and hangers throughout your home. You can customize the hooks to your specific style. These ceramic hangers are a beautiful addition to any room. For a more modern look, there are iron coat racks that are easy to mount to the wall.

If your home has a more nautical theme, a fishhook is the perfect choice. Or, if you’re a huge fan of reptiles, there’s a set of cute lizard hooks.

Hanging shelves is a project most people can accomplish as long as they have a few tools on hand. A level, a drill and some screws are all you need. Amazon has an affordable set of six wooden shelves with all the hardware included.

If floating shelves are more your thing, Wayfair has a set of three long floating shelves that are easy to mount. You can also get a shelf, hooks and storage cubes all-in-one with this wall-mounted coat rack from Wayfair.

Wallpaper can completely transform a wall. There are thousands of choices, so you can customize it to your specific vibe. Wayfair has a modern painted herringbone peel-and-stick wallpaper that’s easy to apply and affordable.

Wallpaper Direct has a dahlia garden wallpaper that gives a dark, moody vibe. Spoonflower’s mushroom grove wallpaper can provide a vintage touch to any space in your home.

Beadboard is the perfect backdrop for shelves or plate racks, so they’re ideal for accent walls that you want to turn into a display wall. Home Depot’s Beadboard comes in a variety of shades and is fairly affordable, even for a large wall. You can also get beadboard peel-and-stick wallpaper for easier application.

Shiplap is commonly used in warmer climates but is a great option for any accent wall. It gives a farmhouse vibe and is typically easy to install. You can get a whole shiplap panel from Home Depot.

Whether you’re a renter who needs a renter-friendly DIY or you’re not ready to fully replace all your floors, peel-and-stick tiles are an easy way to give your floors a makeover. Go classic with these black and white peel-and-stick tiles or add some color to your floors with these yellow Ezra peel-and-stick tiles.

If you’re not ready to complete an entire DIY project, getting an extra-large area rug can cover any unsightly floors or just add a pop of color to a room. Rugs.com has thousands of rugs to choose from, like this modern looking 10 x 10 rug. Wayfair also has plenty of rug options, like this navy blue oriental rug.

Have you been meaning to replace your floors for a while now? Winter is the perfect time, especially while you’re stuck inside on cold days. Home Depot has a large selection of engineered hardwood that’s easy to maintain. Or, go with tile, which, with a few YouTube videos, is easier to install. Home Depot can also install it for you, potentially for free depending on where you live.